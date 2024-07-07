5 Hot Date Ideas To Beat The Heat

The hottest days of summer are still ahead. Temperatures are rising, the night sky will soon be exploding with fireworks and suntanned bodies will be filing out to the beach. But let's be real: summer also means soaking in your own sweat, and that's not exactly attractive. And while it's tempting to slink off into a dark, air-conditioned movie theater on date night ... that idea gets old by the time August rolls around. That's why we've rounded up some of the hottest date ideas to beat the heat this summer, all the while keeping your love life sizzling.

Here are 5 date ideas to beat the heat:

1. Whack each other with water balloons

Why should kids have all the fun over the summer? Indulge in a childhood game: an old-fashioned water balloon fight. Make it a sexy surprise: catch your guy off guard with a fully loaded water balloon and dodge each other, giggling in the backyard.

Pexels / Riyas Paloli

2. Drive off for the day

If you don't have AC, catch a breeze yourself! Rev up your engine, roll down the windows, and head out for a scenic drive to ... well, anywhere. You don't have to have a destination — just a full tank of gas and a few hours to kill. And if you so happen to find a secluded cliff, you can always pull off to the side of the road for a quick make-out sesh.

3. Make homemade ice cream

Ice cream cones are a classic way for couples to beat the heat ... but it's sort of cliche. Try churning it yourselves. Find a recipe for a flavor you like, grab a tub, and share a smooth, creamy scoop. Mmmm... It'll be so good you'll want to eat it for breakfast the next day.

4. Sail away

Just picture it: you catch a cool breeze in your sails and suddenly, the two of you are swept out to sea, bobbing with the tide, gulls calling overhead, and a breathtaking view of the horizon. Make it romantic by packing a light dinner to share on deck ... and then slip overboard for some skinny dipping at sunset.

5. Watch for whales

If you're lucky enough to live near the ocean, set out on the high seas for a sunny afternoon in search of finback, minke, and humpback whales. And hey, even if hours pass and neither of you sees a single whale, the briny sea spray and cool winds are still the cool-down you're looking for.

Alexandra Churchill is a digital editor who currently works for Martha Stewart Living. Her work has been featured on numerous sites including The Huffington Post, Her Campus, USA TODAY College, and Northshore and Ocean Home magazines.