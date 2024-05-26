9 Summer Date Ideas That Are Cheap But Awesome

If you're looking to impress, dinner and a movie will make more of an impact on your wallet than your date. With a little bit of creativity inspired by these date night ideas, it's easy to score big even on a small budget.

Here are 9 summer date night ideas that are cheap but awesome:

1. Beach blanket bingo

Whether you are near a beach or not, you can find a romantic place to gaze at the stars and one another. Take a board game or the Would You Rather book with you and watch the sparks fly.

2. Hey good lookin', what ya got cookin'?

It doesn’t matter what's being served. If you heat things up in the kitchen and cook for your partner or make a meal together, you'll leave feeling satisfied.

3. Match point

Find love by squaring off on the tennis court, bike path, hiking trail, basketball hoop, or first base. Playing a sport together will charge up your endorphins and get you ready for the other games you'll be playing later on. Plus, there's nothing better than a hot shower together.

4. Free your mind

Bookstores and college campuses often host free events with authors. Although it's encouraged, you're not required to buy the author's book, but you can get an hour of great entertainment and culture (and often a free glass of wine) just for swinging by with your date.

5. Toys for hots

If you're at a point when you feel comfortable in your relationship but possibly a little bored too, it's time to shake things up. Luckily you don't have to go to an adult shop to change your bedroom experience. Start with a strategically placed ice cube or scarf as a blindfold. Once you get comfortable you can work up to more adventurous tools and techniques.

6. Discount dinner

There are many websites where you can get discounts if you plan ahead; you can purchase gift certificates for less than their printed value for hundreds of restaurants that you probably already frequent.

7. Art and culture

Many museums have "free days" where you can enter at no cost. Usually, it's a little busier than other days, but that just means your date will have to snuggle up close to you to see the exhibit. Alternatively, many cities offer art walks where galleries open up their collections for free to 'prospective buyers.'

Una Laurencic / Pexels

8. Happy hours

Many bars have adjusted happy hours to go later in the evening or run on the weekends. Research your options in advance so you can have a great time and an even better buzz at half the cost.

9. Membership to an exhibit

It's nice to belong somewhere, but it's even nicer to get a discount. If you support many non-profits including museums, zoos, or public radio stations even at their lowest level, you can get free or reduced access to a variety of venues. The best part is you're doing something to help a great cause while getting something in return. Plus, your donation will be tax deductible.

Damona Hoffman is a dating coach and former TV casting director and executive. She has been featured on CBS, Woman's Day, Fox, The Huffington Post, NBC, and more.