3 Romantic Summer Date Ideas That Aren't Cheesy

We all know summer is the perfect time of year for couples. The dresses get shorter, the days get longer, and everyone looks great from their newly acquired tan. After a long, cold winter, the sun is finally making an appearance again. It's more socially acceptable to drink on the beach, and you don't have to worry about it getting dark before 4 PM. So, take advantage of the new season and get out there by planning date night ideas. Whether you’ve been together for years or have only been on a few dates, these summer date ideas are incredibly romantic and affordable and can be a great way to bring the spark back to a relationship. While the temperatures continue to rise, your love life will too.

Here are 3 summer date ideas that are uber-romantic:

1. Take a romantic getaway

How long has it been since you and your love took a trip? Even just one night away? We’ve all heard the excuses: “Babe, I have work to do,” or, “I just don’t think I’m much of a camper.” Enough already. It doesn’t matter where you go or how long the trip is, just get away! All too often we take for granted the time we have together, but not this summer. Plan a weekend away, just outside of town, or a week at the beach. Remember how good your girl looks in a bikini? If not, you will.

2. Go on a picnic

With all the beautiful parks and beaches out there, it’s too bad you're inside right now! Hopefully, you’re reading this on your balcony or under a shady tree. But if not, go ahead and get going. Grab a blanket, some wine, your man, and head out. Don’t run from the heat this summer; let it take you and your love out and about. When the sun is setting and you look right into his eyes, you’ll have a hard time keeping your hands off him. Just don’t forget the bug spray or the mosquitoes won’t be able to stay away either.

Pexels / The Lazy Artist Gallery

3. Attend outdoor movies, concerts, and art walks

There are so many events and activities during the summer, we don’t even know where to begin. Pick a scary movie and she’s bound to cuddle up next to you when there’s a scary part. You’ll have to continue cuddling all night to protect her from those movie monsters. Check your local newspaper, magazine, or pin board at your favorite coffee shop or local venues for all the great date ideas in your area. The most important thing to remember is any day can be romantic. All you have to do is make it that way.

Anna Karimo is an International Relationship expert as well as a dating coach, motivational speaker, and prolific author.