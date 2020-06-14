20 Best 'The Office' Love Quotes From Jim & Pam

We're going to miss Jim, Pam, and the rest of 'The Office!' Reminisce their romance with these GIFs!

While plenty of The Office quotes regularly leave us laughing no matter how many times we've heard them, we can't forget about Jim and Pam's love quotes that give us total couple goals.

Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly (now Pam Beesly-Halpert) of The Office easily make up one of the most-loved TV couples ever. We've seen their first date, their wedding, their babies, and their ups and downs — and they remind us a lot of ourselves, only funnier, which explains why they're so universally adored.

Everyone wants a Jim to her Pam or vice versa. They're the true definition of love.

Even though the series has wrapped, we're forever able and willing to binge-watch The Office online. Relive the good times with the best The Office love quotes from Jim and Pam's romance.

The best 'Office' love quotes from Jim & Pam's relationship

1. "Plan A was marrying her a long time ago. Pretty much the day I met her." —Jim

2. "You are everything." —Jim

3. "I am about to do something very bold in this job that I've never done before ... try." —Jim

4. "Everything I have I owe to this job ... this stupid, wonderful, boring, amazing job." —Jim

5. "All right, then it's a date." —Jim

6. "The future mother of my children." —Jim

7. "Got it a week after we started dating." —Jim

8. "I was just ... I'm in love with you." —Jim

9. "And a lot of people told me I was crazy to wait this long for a date with a girl who I worked with, but I think, even then I knew, I was waiting for my wife." —Jim

10. "When you're a kid, you assume your parents are soulmates. My kids are gonna be right about that." —Pam

11. "I don't know what you want me to tell you, man. All I know is that every time I've been faced with a tough decision, there's only one thing that outweighs every other concern. One thing that will make you give up on everything you thought you knew, every instinct, every rational calculation — love." —Jim

12. “No matter what happens, you gotta forget about all the other stuff. You gotta forget about logic and fear and doubt. You just gotta do everything you can to get to the one woman who’s gonna make all this worth it. At the end of the day, you gotta jump.” —Jim

13. "Four years ago I was just a guy who had a crush on a girl who had a boyfriend. And I had to do the hardest thing I ever had to do, which was just to wait." —Jim

14. "Not 'enough' for me? You are everything." (Jim)

15. "It's like a long book that you never want to end and you're fine with that, because you just never want to leave it." —Pam

16. "'You came up to my desk and said, 'This may sound weird, and there's no reason for me to know this, but that mixed berry yogert you're about to eat has expired.' (Pam) 'That was the moment that you liked me?' (Jim) 'Yup.' (Pam) "Wow. Can we make it a different moment?' (Jim) 'Nope.'" (Pam)

17. "'I just looked up from my cereal. And I said, 'You know what I want to do today? I want to marry you.' (Jim) 'I had just woken up. I didn't look cute. That's how I knew he meant it.'" (Pam)

18. "Pam and I would sometimes hum the same high-pitched note and try to get Dwight to make an appointment with an ear doctor." —Jim

19. "You gotta take a chance on something, sometimes." —Jim

20. "Do you want me to beat him up for ya?" (Pam) "No, I shouldn't have to ask you to do stuff like that. You should just do it." (Jim)

21. "The warehouse got a ping-pong table last week. Now Jim comes down and plays with Darryl. Sometimes I bring him juice. My boyfriend is 12." —Pam

22. "'And when it happens it's going to kick your a** Beesly.' (Jim) 'I've been warned.'" (Pam)

23. "'What happened? Did you miss your bus?' (Pam) 'No, I just missed my wife.'" (Jim)

24. "'No. I'm such a dorky dancer.' (Pam) 'I know. And it's very cute.'" (Jim)

25. "Hey, you look just as I imagined you. Pam, you're so pretty." —Jim

26. "There's a lot of beauty in ordinary things. Isn't that kinda the point?" —Pam

27. "I'm not crazy, she's crazy." (Jim)

28. "'So, are you gonna be, like, totally awkward around me now?' (Pam) 'Oh, yeah. Yeah. Hope that's okay.'" (Jim)

29. "Wow. We should have started dating, like, a long time ago." —Jim

Jessica Sager is a writer and comic based in NYC.