British Woman Has 'Scientifically Perfect' Looks

In 2012, Florence Colgate had been dubbed "Britain's Most Beautiful Face," and there was even science to back the claim up.

As the winner of a Britain-wide beauty contest sponsored by Lorraine Cosmetics, Colgate has mathematically perfect looks, according to statistics reported by the Daily Mail.

Not only was the then-18-year-old's visage deemed perfectly symmetrical, but she is said to have the "optimum ratio" between her mouth, eyes, chin, and forehead.

For example, scientists say that in a perfectly proportioned face, the distance between the eyes would be 46 percent of the whole width of the face.

Colgate is said to have the almost perfect ratio of 44 percent. The distance between her mouth and eyes is also at 32.8 percent.

Colgate is also a blonde with blue eyes. And she beat out 8,000 others to win the 'Most Beautiful Face' title.

Carmen Lefèvre, a PhD student at the University of St. Andrews, weighed in on the other factors that contributed to the British beauty’s good looks, the International Business Times reports.

In particular, Lefèvre noted that Colgate’s “large eyes, high cheekbones, [and] full lips” are “classic signs of beauty.” They are also said to be signs of health, fertility, and good genes.

Colgate spoke about why she had decided to enter the contest. She said, "My friends and family said I was naturally beautiful and encouraged me to enter the competition so I thought I would give it a go. I was fine having my picture taken with no make up on as I am used to it. I never really wear a lot of make up. Women should not have to feel that they have to wear make up. I hope people will look at me and think they don't need to wear lots of make up. You have to have quite a lot of confidence to enter a competition, so I guess I am confident.

She went on to say, "It felt amazing to win. My friends are really happy for me. I am very happy with the way I look. I would never have any plastic surgery or botox. My advice is for people to make sure they keep their skin really clean, drink lots of water and eat a healthy diet."

The competition, called “Lorraine: Naked,” judged contestants without makeup, reports the IBT, and entrants who had undergone plastic surgery or chemical enhancements were not allowed to be a part of the contest.

Colgate was chosen as one of three finalists, and then decided as the winner by a public vote, according to Kent Online.

As the winner, Colgate was to be featured on billboards at Superdrug stores throughout England.

Colgate comes from a seaside town in Britain and was working at the Middle Street Fish Bar while attending school. The English rose had been enrolled in her final year at Dover Grammar School in Deal, Kent at the time she had won the contest, and was planning to study business management in the future, the Mail reported.

She was working Saturdays at the local fish and chip shop, but had said that she would love to have a career in modeling.

