Want That 'Glass Skin' Look? 5 Ways To Get Glassy, Clear Skin Like The Celebs

Skin feeling dull? Check out these 5 important tips on maintaining clear skin all year long.

Let’s be honest, there are tons of features that celebrities have that we would kill for. One of the biggest features everyone seems to be crazy about is skin.

The epitome of “skin goals" is achieving the famous “glass skin” look.

“Glass skin” is a term used to describe when the skin has an intense dewy texture to the point where it reflects light.

K-Beauty has popularized the term and it sent the skincare community into a frenzy. In plain terms, it's that look all the celebs on the red carpet seem to have — where your skin looks glossy and slick (but not too oily). Just the right amount of moisture that gives a natural highlight to your cheeks.

The truth is there is not an easy or quick way to get glass skin — especially if you're acne-prone (like many of us are). Before you’re able to achieve this level of radiant skin, you must first take care of your skin and make sure it's healthy and moisturized. This means creating a skincare routine that works for you and your skin type.

Our skin changes throughout time and also changes depending on our environment. Whether you're getting older and dealing with new issues like adult acne or wrinkles, or you've moved to a drier place than you're used to, you have to make an effort to give your skin the attention it needs to radiant on a normal basis.

Want to try getting glass skin yourself? Follow these 5 steps to rejuvenate your face and promote healthy, clear skin that's always camera-ready:

1. Exfoliate your face regularly to get rid of dead skin.

Oil and dead skin cells sitting on top of your face can cause breakouts. When skin cells die, our new skin is laying under it and this can cause breakouts in the skin. In order to prevent this, try exfoliating every 2 days to get your skin back to normal.

Make sure to not over-exfoliate your skin, thouh! You will scratch off the new skin you generated, and it will cause irritation and increase healing time. So don't scrub too hard or use an exfoliating scrub that is painful. Be gentle with your skin and use a product that makes you feel fresh and clean when it's all over.

2. Use a moisturizer on your face every single day.

Moisturizing is a major key in achieving glass skin. When your skin is dry it becomes dull, flaking and inelastic. This happens to many people, especially in the winter seasons.

Over time your skin will change its texture due to the lack of moisture and this causes wrinkles, so be sure to moisturize your face regularly to keep your skin supple. There are all different types of moisturizers for skin like gel and lotions, just make sure the one you're using is specifically made for your face (not other parts of your body), so you don't end up getting something with too much oil (which can make you break out).

3. Drink tons of water.

What you put in is what you will get out. This means that drinking excessive sugar or soda can affect your skin heavily. Our bodies are over 70 percent water. Water helps purify our bodies from toxins through sweat. This process prevents our pores from getting clogged with dirt and oil. So drink up!

You can get water in all sorts of ways (drinking tea, using flavor packets, etc.), but the very best way to ingest water is to drink it as-is. So get used to pouring yourself a glass of water to drink when you wake up and when you go to bed to get in to the habit of drinking plain water.

4. Shave or dermaplane your skin.

Naturally, we get peach fuzz on our faces over time (yes, women get facial hair too). You might not be able to see it at first glance, but it can change the overall look of your face. To prevent this, try going to a derma planning specialist or if you’re on a budget you can do it at home simply by buying a facial razor. If you choose to derma plan at home with a razor, make sure to be careful not to cut your skin.

5. Be extra-choosy with the products you put on your face.

The glass look of skin comes from the way your skin reflects light. In order to achieve this, your pores must be minimized, and your skin must have great elasticity. Brands like Drunk Elephant, The Ordinary, and Peter Thomas Roth have great products for improving your skin’s texture.

