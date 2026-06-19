You Can Usually Tell How Your Year Will Go By How You Spend The First 12 Days After Your Birthday, Explains An Astrologer

When you reach adulthood, birthdays seem to lose a bit of their excitement, but perhaps they shouldn't. According to an astrologer and advisor at Nebula, Tetiana Tsvil, the first 12 days after your birthday actually set the tone for the entire rest of the year, and it's all due to the solar return.

She explained, "In the astrology and wellness space, this moment is known as the Solar Return. It marks the exact second the transiting Sun completes its orbit and returns to the spot it occupied the moment you were born." So, while the rest of the world continues as normal, your mind and body are on a whole other wavelength. Feeling renewed, this is what you should be doing to take advantage of this small window of opportunity that will set the stage until your next birthday.

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Astrologer Tetiana Tsvil explains what to do on the first 12 days after your birthday to set the tone for your entire year:

1. Day 1: Focus on presentation

This isn't the time to slack off. Tsvil explained, "Focus on your physical self and how you show up. Dress for the exact version of yourself you intend to be."

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Whether it's professional attire or floral dresses, dress the way you want others to perceive you. You've probably heard the sayings: dress for the job you want and the clothes make the man. This is exactly what Tsivil is suggesting, and science backs her up. A 2012 study coined the phrase “enclothed cognition,” which researchers described as “the systematic influence that clothes have on the wearer’s psychological processes.”

Clothes and how you present yourself impact your mindset. Rebekka Grun von Jolk, Ph.D., explained, "Clothing is one of the few everyday choices that must balance practicality, self-expression, and the quiet hopes we harbor for how we want to show up in the world."

2. Day 2: Structure a financial plan for the year

It isn't just your physical appearance that needs attention. Tsvil said, "Look at your resources. Define what brings you a sense of security and get clear on your financial well-being."

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From budgeting to creating financial plans, how you move on day two will determine your financial abundance for the rest of the year. Financial planning isn't a one-time-only activity, so making it a habit on the second day after your birthday ensures that you will be welcoming abundance for the coming year.

3. Day 3: Focus on your relationships

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Family and friends are the people you can always count on, and that means nurturing those relationships so they thrive. On day 3 after your birthday, it's important to take stock of your community and prioritize the people who are important to you.

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Tsvil said, "Focus on communication. Connect with friends, learn something new, and pay attention to how you share your ideas." It's so easy to get into a monotonous routine, especially when we are all feeling a little burned out. However, if you truly want stronger friendships and relationships, you must put in the effort.

4. Day 4: Prioritize your home life

Your life at home may or may not be a mess. However, if you've been looking for an upgrade or some rekindling, it's time to get started.

According to Tsvil, "Lean into your roots. Focus on your living space, your family, and creating a deep sense of comfort at home." It may not be easy, especially if things aren't the best at home. That being said, if you're looking for a smoother start, it's time to get to work.

5. Day 5: Indulge in joy and fun

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Everyone in life can use a little joy. This is why Tsvil said, "Lean into what makes you feel vivid and alive. Prioritize play, romance, and your creative pulse." That means spend the day reading a book or indulging in your favorite hobby and don't feel guilty about it.

When times are hard, joy can take a back seat, but that can only make the struggles worse. Feeling exhausted and depleted, it's easy to allow negativity to get the better of you. However, if only for a day, try your best to live in the moment. By engaging in what makes you happy, you may be shocked at where life takes you.

6. Day 6: Set a sustainable and balanced routine

Life might feel a bit off balance lately. Feeling lost and confused, Tsvil suggested, "Look at your daily habits. Nourish your body and intentionally set the routines that will sustain your energy this year."

At first, you may not want to put in the work to balance your routine. When work is overwhelming, it may feel exhausting to put in the effort to cook a homemade meal or fix your sleep schedule. However, if you happen to do this on day six, don't be surprised when the rest of the year becomes a whole lot easier for you.

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Life is about balance, and you need to figure out how to use your time to your advantage.

7. Day 7: Focus on your love life

There's nothing more nerve-wracking than putting yourself out there. Whether you're looking for love and feeling defeated or have put your relationship on the back burner, push past your discomfort to nurture love in your life.

As Tsvil said, "Dedicate time to the one-on-one partnerships in your life. Focus on balance, mutual support, and love." Whether this means meeting someone new or strengthening what you already have, being vulnerable will help you establish healthier relationships for the rest of the year.

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8. Day 8: Self-reflect

Throughout your day-to-day life, it's tempting to stick to the surface level. Not wanting to spare the brain power, Tsvil said it's important to explore inwardly on day eight.

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She explained, "Let go of what no longer serves you. This is a day for inner psychology, intimacy, and shedding old skin." It won't be easy, but you can't move forward without introspection. Set goals for yourself. Let go of old needs and wants that no longer serve you. Embrace new possibilities. Without self-reflection, you can't move forward.

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9. Day 9: Network

Nobody wants to step out of their comfort zone. Preferring to stick to what you already know, Tsvil said day 9 is all about putting yourself out there again and looking toward the future.

She explained, "Let go of what no longer serves you. This is a day for inner psychology, intimacy, and shedding old skin." From planning trips with friends to going on a road trip with your partner, putting yourself out there makes way for better growth and opportunity.

10. Day 10: Reevaluate your professional purpose

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We all need purpose to drive us to better heights. This is why Tsvil said, "Consider your life's work. Envision the professional legacy you want to build and the impact you want to have."

For some, this may be cutting off what no longer serves you. For others, this means working harder in your current field. Either way, if you truly want to find your life's purpose, always begin plotting on day ten.

11. Day 11: Focus on the future

Envisioning the future can be terrifying. As good as it may be to plan, imagining what will happen five or ten years from now isn't easy.

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That being said, it doesn't need to be bad. Tsvil noted, "Connect with your wider network and community. Focus on your highest hopes for the future and the people who share them." While planning your future is scary, doing so with your community can truly be a beautiful experience.

12. Day 12: Spend the day reflecting

Finally, on the last day, you want to spend time alone. Deeply reflecting on the past 11 days, look back at what isn't working and at what is.

As Tsvil explained, "Spend time alone. Look back at what you are leaving behind, clear the air, and lock in your vision for the months ahead." This process won't be easy. You may have to follow through on some hard decisions. However, if you're able to, expect the rest of the year to be filled with joy and abundance.

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