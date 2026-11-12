Success Finally Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs Once Retrograde Season Ends On Friday The 13th

Between unexpected setbacks and relationships hanging on by a thread, it's been difficult to catch a break this retrograde season. Luckily, the tide is finally turning in favor of five zodiac signs who see some success when retrograde ends on November 13. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, these astrological signs are blessed with forward momentum again starting on Friday.

1. Pisces

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After weeks of people being stingy with their money, you're finally getting some opportunities to make a ton of passive income. And as for your job? Everything's finally becoming a lot easier. Your workload won't just decrease. You're making important business moves.

As astrologer Susan Miller said, "After Mercury goes direct, you can sign documents, but if the matter is important, I would suggest you put your signature on the document when Saturn trines the Sun on November 29." Remember, it'll take a while for things to stabilize. Don't be impatient! Let the universe work its magic before you make any major decisions.

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2. Libra

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Congratulations, Libra! You're about to have a serious glow-up! According to Hathor, "That is because Venus is now direct in your sign, and she's gone through the underworld and met Hades, meaning you are a shining star."

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But aside from glow-ups, you are also receiving a major money flow. Venus direct in alignment with Jupiter, the planet of luck, makes everyone in your inner circle extra generous with you. It isn't just because you're the best friend or favorite coworker. Your energy is simply magnetic. That's probably why everyone is drawn to you.

3. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you aren't just a passive passenger in life. Everything you say and do has power. With Mercury turning direct in your sign on Friday, sudden realizations are highly likely. And it won't just be internal. Everything is finally getting out into the open.

This means "you are having your final say on something," Hathor continued. "Either way, everything is gonna be a lot easier, especially for multitasking, writing anything, agreements, partnerships. It'll all run smoothly for you moving forward." So, get ready, Scorpio. Your era of peace is about to begin!

4. Gemini

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With Mercury ruling you, your life is about to be a lot more organized. According to Hathor, "If the workplace has been slow-paced, that's about to pick up now. Money will come through your job, and some of you can actually get a promotion."

That's because your public speaking skills are getting so much better. As Miller said, "Lucky Jupiter is in this same third house of communication, so your skills in this area are where the golden nuggets lie."

5. Virgo

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Virgo, people are actually going to start listening to what you have to say. Because your ruler Mercury is turning direct in your communication zone, everything starts flowing much more easily for you on Friday.

You have the added benefit of Venus turning direct in your money zone, Hathor explained. She said that your "planning abilities are gonna land you big financial security." So, in the next few weeks, be on the lookout. Slowly but surely, you'll start to notice everything's flowing a lot more easily for you.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.