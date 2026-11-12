4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck When Mercury Retrograde Ends On Friday The 13th

Whoo-hoo! Mercury stations direct on November 13, 2026, helping four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck. Since this transit happens in Scorpio, a resource that felt hard to find finally shows up this Friday.

In Scorpio, Mercury direct makes it easier for people to help each other out. For the last few weeks, things may have felt confusing and lonely. Now, clarity returns and you can share your concerns openly. It's time to reach out to see who can help. These astrological signs are putting their hearts on their sleeves knowing that all their needs will be met today.

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1. Scorpio

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Scorpio, your situation feels less confusing on November 13. Since the planet is in your sign, you feel a lot more sure of who you're working towards becoming. It's been hard to improve things without knowing for sure what you even wanted.

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You pinpoint exactly what needs working on and where to start. It's so much easier to get what you want when you have a timeline for what has to happen and when. You even have a clear mental picture of what your life will look like once everything falls into place, and that makes you feel so lucky.

2. Taurus

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You're ready to have a heartfelt conversation about how to grow an existing relationship into something much more meaningful on November 13. Once Mercury stations direct in Scorpio, you feel better about revealing your true emotions. You haven't wanted to share your thoughts without knowing if what you had was real or not.

This is a fantastic time to open up and share what's on your mind. It's best to listen without judging what the other person says because you're trying to understand how you can partner as a team. You might not know exactly how everything will work out just yet, but today can be a good starting point.

3. Leo

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One great thing about Mercury direct is that it makes your home life feel more inviting. You're more comfortable with your decisions, and there's less room for self-doubt to creep in. You actually discover that some of your choices work out fairly well. There's really no need to change things around unless it makes sense in the moment.

You just want to enjoy what you have, and it's so much easier to feel thankful for the little things. You're an abundant being when you're not so focused on where your life falls short. Instead, you work with what you have, and circumstances open the door to more.

4. Aquarius

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On Friday, you get really lucky news about your career, like a bonus check coming soon or finally hearing back from a job you applied for. There's a lot of stuff happening in your professional world right now, so acting like a leader helps boost your chances of something work-related panning out.

You want to build a good reputation and are able to find the perfect balance of being useful without being overbearing. November 13 brings you closer to the right timing, so you can share what you think can improve the situation for you and everyone else involved.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.