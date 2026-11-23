A major relationship breakthrough is arriving for four zodiac signs on Tuesday. Whether you feel ready or not, everything is coming out into the open with the Gemini Full Moon on November 24. But don't worry. This is gonna do your connections a world of good.

According to an astrologer named Amparo, "Something you've been holding back is getting harder and harder to ignore." That means it's time to be honest and put all your cards on the table. Make space for your partner to do the same. A breakthrough is coming, but you need to play your part.

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1. Gemini

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Are you actually being yourself in your relationship, Gemini? Like, really? Or are you hiding parts of who you are? Are you changing yourself to keep someone interested? "When the Full Moon happens in your sign, it puts a spotlight on your identity, your needs, and the way you show up in relationships," Amparo explained. "You may be realizing that you've been prioritizing someone else's expectations over your own desires."

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You could also realize you've outgrown the version of you who your partner fell for. Does that mean you have to keep pretending to be the old you? Of course, not. And if your feelings have changed, that's OK too. But you need to be honest with yourself and your partner.

"Say what you actually mean, even if it changes the dynamic," the astrologer advised. "You are not obligated to keep performing a version of yourself that you really don't like just because it makes someone else comfortable." Once you realize that, a relationship breakthrough is inevitable.

2. Sagittarius

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It's time for you and your partner to get on the same page, Sagittarius. That might require some uncomfortable conversations. But if you want to have a breakthrough, you need to be honest and talk about what you've been avoiding. There's no other way, especially under the Gemini Full Moon.

"Something that's been left unsaid could finally come out," Amparo said. "Or you may realize that you and another person have very different ideas about where things are going." Your relationship may be a lot of fun and passion, but you need to get real from time to time too.

Do you and your partner want the same things? Have you talked about your future? Lay everything out on the table and really listen when your partner does the same. "Having feelings for someone does not automatically make you compatible with them," the astrologer stressed. "Stop assuming you know what the other person is thinking and have a conversation."

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3. Virgo

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OK, Virgo. The Gemini Full Moon won't be easy. It's bringing up some difficult truths you'd probably rather ignore. But you can't keep burying your head in the sand, especially if you want to see a breakthrough in your relationships.

Your ambitions mean a lot to you, but lately it feels like you have to choose between your goals and your relationship. Tuesday's Full Moon has you thinking about what you give your time and energy to. "You may be realizing that a relationship requires more of your attention than you're willing to give," Amparo said, "or that someone else's expectations are interfering with the direction you're trying to take your life."

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That doesn't mean you automatically need to break up. But you do need to be honest about what you can give to a relationship right now. There's no getting around that. "You shouldn't have to sacrifice your personal fulfilment to maintain a relationship," the astrologer added. "But you also can't expect intimacy to thrive if there's no room for it." You need to find a balance.

4. Pisces

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You've got a lot of thinking to do, Pisces, but that's not anything new for you. Right now, you're wondering if this relationship fits into your day-to-day life. Does your partner carry their share of the responsibilities? Do they give you the support you need? Are they making space for you in their life? These are important questions to consider.

"You might be realizing that a connection feels great when you're together, but the day-to-day reality of it leaves something to be desired," Amparo said. You tend to wear rose-colored glasses, especially when it comes to love. But you need to take those off during the Gemini Full Moon. You've got to get real.

"Pay attention to the practical way someone makes room for you in their life," the astrologer advised. "And don't confuse having a connection with building a life that actually accommodates one another." Actions speak way louder than words, so pay attention to how your loved one moves. Don't fall for future-faking or love-bombing. You deserve better.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.