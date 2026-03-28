5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On Sunday, March 29

Five zodiac signs are having powerful horoscopes on March 29, 2026. The Moon connects with the South Node while both are in the sign of Virgo on Sunday.

In astrology, a person's past life holds enormous information about innate talents and karmic debt. The Moon and the South Node reveal your potential, rooted in gifts that come naturally to you. When the Moon conjuncts the South Node, it brings deep spiritual awareness. You get a celestial tap on your shoulder, stimulating your inner knowing. It's during this transit that your path and purpose reveal themselves to you.

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Deep knowledge is so powerful. It stirs something inside of you that makes it impossible to deny what you have to do. These astrological signs feel this intense sense of commitment and conviction that nothing can undermine or take from you. That's the impetus of today's astrology, thanks to the energy gathering around today's Virgo Moon.

1. Aries

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On March 29, you're sensing where you've become complacent. Aries, you're discovering something deeply embedded within your heart, and that is your power to overcome odds. Routines that have fostered a false sense of trust are becoming blatantly obvious to you. You no longer wish to pretend that they don't matter as long as they are not hurtful.

You see action as energy wasted or invested wisely. Today becomes a day of decision! You choose to focus on your spiritual well-being. Once you sense where your inner health can improve, you know your outer life will follow. Today, self-care is rooted in your inner health. No overthinking or self-doubt. You just do what's right for you.

2. Taurus

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Taurus, you're falling back in love with life itself. On March 29, you see how romance can be found not only in relationships but also in creativity and hobbies. You don't want to just work or focus on productivity. Instead, you want to enjoy the things you do.

You're aiming for pleasure and fulfillment by expressing your artful side. It's the little things that matter on Sunday. You're adding small touches that remind you how slowing down brings a sense of peace. You can take your time doing whatever it is you've got on your schedule. The charm of today and your power to relax into your life and enjoy it.

3. Cancer

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The Moon and South Node in Virgo on March 29 remind you to speak from the heart. Today, your power comes from the depth you bring to conversations. Some people don't expect to meet someone who speaks with such vulnerability as you do. You sense that being honest is rare. It takes a lot for you to open up, but you share willingly.

By being the one who opens up first, you encourage others to do the same. The bond that forms is close and personal. You feel like your relationships become tighter and less transient. Your inner circle of influence expands, and it fuels your inner confidence.

4. Leo

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You're not a superficial person, but having some money in your pocket does make you feel powerful. You've given in the past, but didn't receive in a timely fashion. Today, the universe keeps score on your behalf to balance things out.

On March 29, you're getting just what you need. It's nice when the past can be tied up in a bow nicely so you can move on to other things in your life. With one less thing to worry about, you feel lighter in your spirit.

5. Aquarius

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Aquarius, life has taught you to keep certain things to yourself. There is power in secrets, and not telling all that you think enables you to watch and observe. You learn from and take notes on what other people do, and you can tell when the time to open up your life is right.

On March 29, you prefer to be reserved. It enhances your attractiveness factor. There's something mysterious about how you interact with others. You're giving off vibrations of influence without having to reveal your life like an open book. You're discovering that less is more and that holding back is a path to getting ahead.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.