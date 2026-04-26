5 Zodiac Signs Basically Have Perfect Horoscopes On Monday, April 27

Five zodiac signs are having perfect horoscopes on April 27, 2026, as the Moon spends the day in Virgo while the Sun is in Taurus.

The Taurus Sun shows what is possible, and the Virgo Moon sets the emotional tone. With so much to do, you ask when and how it will all get done. Some days, you give up hope, but there's a change happening on the horizon on Monday. The earthy Moon and Sun give you the foundation of both strength and compassion with purpose.

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Through the help of the Moon and Sun, these astrological signs see how being productive and kind works when you know that all you need is on its way to you, even if you don't know where it will come from.

1. Capricorn

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On April 27, you realize you're destined to be happy. You have always wanted to enjoy life to the fullest, Capricorn, but obligations have bogged you down. You have focused on everything material to create security in your life. You know that safety is a pathway to peace, so it's not been all drudge as you worked toward that noble goal.

Yet, you also want more smiles and feelings. You want to feel alive, so on Monday, you start to focus on the purpose of it all. Having and getting mean doing less and enjoying giving. You want to be the one who has so you can give. You are, and you give something away to one person. Your charitable heart is what makes this day so perfect. Mission accomplished.

2. Taurus

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Taurus, you are ready to experience the heights of romance and for the world to see that you've got this big, beautiful heart. On April 27, you start to focus on your pleasure. Even though there's a small sting of worry that you're being selfish, you brush it off and focus.

You're not in the wrong for craving more, for wanting to laugh or to see the world through a rose-colored lens. Instead, you see this as your rightful place in the world. You know that happiness is a birthright for all humans. So, you choose it, and seize it with all you've got. You get it, and it's perfect.

3. Virgo

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When the Moon is in your sign each month, it gives you two days to think about how you want to live your life. You want to progress and be a better human. With the Sun in Taurus on Monday, you ground yourself in the things you've been taught that you know are right and true.

Virgo, you aren't afraid to be the type of person who sets boundaries around your time. When you do that on April 27, it's polite and kind, and you insult no one. You find that spot in the world where you are embraced and accepted, and the sentiment is perfectly reciprocated.

4. Pisces

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Pisces, when the Moon is in Virgo, it's all about partnerships and love for you. You aren't the type of person who wants to hold anyone back because of commitment. On April 27, you decide to talk about defining a relationship. It's a tough conversation to have. You know it requires a lot of thought, so you put the time and energy in.

In fact, you block out a few hours to ensure there are no disruptions. You find that you're able to accomplish so much. You get to the heart of what needs to be said. Everything is right, and you can see how perfect the future will be because you took the time to plan it now.

5. Cancer

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The Moon in your sign opens your heart and gives you the courage you need to talk about your wants. Cancer, you don't like to tell too much because you prefer to fulfill them yourself. However, on April 27, you overcome this hesitation and begin speaking more expressively. The neat thing is that you find out your friends already knew.

They were waiting for you to get strong enough to make a personal confession. The relief you feel is like a burden being lifted off your shoulders after a long walk. You are free to be you, and you like feeling safe and secure in honesty. You've always hoped that life would be perfect, and now you know it can.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.