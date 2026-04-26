4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Monday, April 27

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on April 27, 2026. The Sun works sweetly with the North and South Node on Monday, fostering a sense of nostalgia as you improve your life.

The Sun in Taurus grounds the truth of your strengths and talents. When this Sun speaks to the North Node of future fate and the South Node of unfinished business, you realize that there is so much more you want to do in this lifetime. This sudden awareness is where the magic happens, like the universe is tapping you on the shoulder to let you know life is about to change.

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Things start to shift in your favor, and the next thing you know, lots of great things pour into your life. These astrological signs have more opportunities than ever on Monday, and good fortune awaits.

1. Taurus

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Taurus, the South Node is in your sector of romance on April 27, which means there's a relationship in your life that mirrors a past you need to heal. You know certain small things have held you back emotionally. They enter other areas of your life, affecting how you view money and trust. When heartbreak obstructs your insight, it sabotages your efforts in the smallest but still effective ways.

However, the North Node empowers you to tap into a group of friends on Monday, who show you that the past doesn't have to be the future. You can change and attract new people into your life. You see that good people want to be around you and that they remind you of who you are and what you want to become. Healing you becomes more successful, and that's exactly what you need more of in your life.

2. Pisces

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The North Node in your sign echoes to the South Node, which shows you that who you hang out with defines who you are. It doesn't have to be that way, but the boundary moves every time you interact with certain people consistently. Instead of hanging out with people with a defeatist mindset, you determine that you'd rather be alone.

The space of nothing makes room for something good to enter your life. On April 27, a chance meeting leads to a realization that change is only possible when you make hard decisions. Holding on to security that holds you down will never compare to stillness that levels you up.

3. Virgo

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Virgo, the South Node has been in your sign since last year, and it's been such an eye-opening experience for you. One by one, you've eliminated all the people and things that no longer belong in your life. You didn't have to do anything but be yourself. They left on their own accord.

Now, with the Sun speaking to the North and South Node on Monday, you are ready to move into new social networks. You just need one person who encourages you to move forward. You find that single soul who has friends who like them and trust their judgment. That person introduces you to more people, and the next thing you know, you're rich with options. The best part is, you finally feel whole because you're where you belong.

4. Scorpio

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You're all too familiar with the energy of the South Node, Scorpio. Anything related to the past is a comfort to you on some level because you're nostalgic and the ruler of intimacy. There are truly few things more intimate than knowing the backstory of a situation or person, and your inner investigator likes to probe into the who, what, when, where, and why. So, on April 27, you start exploring the meaning of your connections.

You look to see what their strengths are and what it is that they hide. You find out that you can help. You love an underdog story and watching that person blossom into a powerful being. You attract the people who feel lost and alone, and you're the one who transforms their lives for the better. You know how to make phoenixes from ashes, and the luck you generate is through showing others the way.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.