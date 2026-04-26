Hard Times Finally End For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 27, 2026

On April 27, 2026, hard times finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. Nothing gets to the point like Saturn, and with this planet direct, it helps put an end to what has been bothering us.

The hardships we've been working through finally start to look like they're on the way out. Saturn's energy helps us to complete what needs to be completed, while preparing for the future with a sound mind. We have come out of the dark and learned how not to go back in. That's Saturn's lesson.

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1. Cancer

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For you, Cancer, this day is all about family. Something has been going on with your loved ones, and on Monday, you finally reach a place where everyone involved can step back and breathe a sigh of relief. It's time to move on.

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Saturn's energy lets you see the situation for what it's worth, and for nothing more. There's no false drama taking place, nor is there a chance for misunderstanding. Suddenly, everything is clear.

If you had a problem, then on this day, it gets fixed. You're not overanalyzing it or looking back. You are getting to the point, and this allows your hardships to disappear once and for all. The future is looking so bright!

2. Libra

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You get to experience what you love best during this time, Libra, and that is perfect balance. Your zodiac sign is represented by the scales for a good reason. You strive for harmony in all aspects of life.

On Monday, a relationship of yours, be it a friendship or something romantic, suddenly makes more sense to you. During Saturn direct, you talk it out with this person. You're able to come to an agreement that has everybody feeling as if the hard part has finally come to an end.

You were starting to worry there, thinking that this issue would never be resolved. However, it was just waiting around for that sensible Saturn energy to get to the bottom of it all. This is a done deal. The hard times are really over, and they're not coming back any time soon.

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3. Pisces

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On Monday, you know for sure that the hardships you've endured over the past few months are on the way out. Suddenly, you're feeling light in spirit and clear in mind. This was a long time coming.

When you stop carrying around that burden, you start to remember why you're here. You felt purposeless for a while there, and it hurt your soul, Pisces. You don't like feeling so aimless.

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Thankfully, Saturn direct gives you a helping hand. This transit shows you that it's all up to you. Once you recognize the power you hold, you can use it to bring yourself out of that dark place and all the way back into the light. The hard times are finally over, and it's all thanks to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.