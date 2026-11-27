Life is about to start moving a lot more quickly for five zodiac signs. Sagittarius season is here, and the universe is picking up the pace.

This fire sign does not pull punches. Something seriously life-changing is in the works. "I'm talking unexpected breakthroughs, some lucky opportunities, and even some major plot twists," astrologer Bella Luna said. "The next four weeks can change everything." Get ready.

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1. Sagittarius

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It's your season, Sagittarius, so of course, you're the main character. The Sun in your sign is sending luck your way, but that doesn't mean the universe is going easy on you. "You are going to be absolutely shining, feeling full of life, energy, motivation, and inspiration," Luna said. "But this season won't just be about having fun. There's also the opportunity to create something meaningful and lasting in your life."

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You've had an idea in the back of your mind for a while now. Maybe it's a creative project or a business venture you haven't had the guts to go for. Well, that changes now. Life is moving quickly, and it's time to make your move. Don't let your insecurity get the better of you. Believe in yourself and just do it. There's no time to waste!

2. Gemini

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On November 24, the Full Moon rose in your sign, speeding things up. It's not just about the lunar phase, but the fact that it aligned with Uranus, the planet of sudden change. "This can bring a very big and surprising breakthrough in your life. Something totally unexpected that you've been working towards," the astrologer explained. "But it won't manifest in the way you thought that it would."

Get ready, 'cause it's gonna throw you for a loop, but it's nothing you can't handle. You just need to stay open-minded and flexible, which is your strong suit anyway. Don't fight these changes because they are leading to something big and incredibly exciting. Oh, yeah!

3. Scorpio

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Your season might be over, Scorpio, but the blessings haven't stopped coming. And they won't any time soon. Sure, it's Sagittarius season now, but on December 4, Venus moves back into your sign, and this time, it's direct. What a relief!

"You've been through a lot with the two retrogrades that happened in your sign," Luna said. "So you deserve some peace, harmony, and relief, and you're getting it." That's not to say things aren't speeding up for you, though. They definitely are. You're finally gonna be rewarded for all the effort you've put in. "Venus brings love, pleasure, beauty, creativity, attraction, and abundance," the astrologer continued. "So you will get to experience all these things."

4. Virgo

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Mars, the planet of drive and action, moved into your sign on November 25, so there's no question that life is speeding up. But that's not all this powerful transit does, Virgo. It makes you undefeatable. "You're about to get a serious boost of motivation," Luna remarked. "Especially if you've been feeling tired or uninspired, this is the time when everything starts to change."

Now, there's nothing stopping you from going after what you want. You believe in yourself, and you know you will succeed. No question. You've ditched the self-doubt and are bursting at the seams with confidence. "You might also start feeling a little feistier than normal," the astrologer warned, "so watch that temper."

5. Aquarius

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According to Luna, "there is a very significant alignment happening that's impacting you on November 28 and 29." Pluto in Aquarius is forming a trine with Uranus in Gemini. This is gonna be big. Pluto has been in your sign for just over a year, and it hasn't been easy. "You've been doing some real shadow work and facing some darker parts of yourself," the astrologer continued. "But Uranus is coming in and giving you some major support."

For you, this is a time of healing. It's gonna happen faster than you expect, so prepare yourself, Aquarius. Suddenly, things you thought were impossible are completely doable. You're reinventing yourself and owning your power like never before.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.