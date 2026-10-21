Venus Retrograde's Lesson Becomes Clear For 5 Zodiac Signs On Angel Number Day 10/22

Venus has been retrograde since the start of the month, but only on Angel Number Day 10/22 does its lesson become clear. The combination of the numbers 10 and 22 creates a breakthrough moment, revealing whether the foundation you've been building is strong enough to support its future.

With Venus retrograde in Scorpio under a waxing Pisces moon, you feel a mystical pull to review your relationship or situation, giving you clarity on its true value. Thursday's energy asks some important questions. Are you accepting less than you deserve? Are you following your heart? Or are you clinging to an illusion that is already fading?

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1. Leo

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You've been questioning this situation for a while, Leo. Angel Number Day 10/22 breaks through the fog so you can see past the illusion.

You've been dealing with a magician of sorts who thrives on smoke and mirrors. It's as though you're living a real-life version of Now You See Me. One minute, you feel like this is your forever and something you can count on. The next, it feels unstable, and you wonder if your love is being taken advantage of.

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Venus retrograde in Scorpio urges you to take a beat and see this situation for what it truly is. Do you really want to keep putting confidence into a situation that drains you of yours? Make a decision that honors your self-worth and your heart.

2. Libra

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Libra, you have no problem being flexible when a situation calls for it. But that's not what's been asked of you lately. Instead of a request to bend a little, you are being pressured to break and reform. That you're not OK with.

All relationships are about compromise. You believe in balance more than most, but this situation has proven to be unequal. Now you have to choose. Will you sacrifice yourself to keep this or let it go so you can reclaim your inner peace?

Angel Number Day 10/22 drives home a very specific lesson courtesy of Venus retrograde in Scorpio. What is meant for you will never require you to betray your values or hurt yourself to receive it. That reminder is all you need to take the next step in your journey.

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3. Aquarius

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As Mariah Carey sang, you had a vision of love, and that was all you were given. You've been holding on to an idea and wondering why the reality of this situation isn't quite matching what you were told. Angel Number Day 10/22 reminds you that actions speak louder than words.

I get it. They sold you a dream. But now, you get it, too. The dream isn't real. They benefited from your investment without holding up their end of the bargain. Unfair as it is, you prefer to take the unbothered route and move on immediately.

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Hold on. Before you act like this situation didn't matter, acknowledge what they awakened within you. They served a hidden divine purpose in your life. Even if they weren't meant to stay for long, they helped you unlock this new frequency. You can dismiss them on Thursday. In fact, you probably should. But don't ignore the lessons they taught you.

4. Sagittarius

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Long story short, you feel drained, Sagittarius. You're dealing with an energy vampire who has been feeding off of your light for so long that you are starting to fizzle out. But Angel Number Day 10/22 is coming to the rescue.

You believed in this connection so strongly that somewhere along the line, you mistook codependency for divine purpose. Though you knew they were struggling, you thought they could at least return the energy you poured into them. But a sponge doesn't give water back. It absorbs it, or it dries out.

Likewise, this person can't give your energy back to you. Like Frankenstein's monster, they come alive from your spark, and then seek a new energy source when they begin to lose power. So, Venus retrograde in Scorpio is asking you this: Do you want to give them life or live your own?

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5. Aries

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You built this from the ground up, Aries. When Angel Number Day 10/22 refers to the breakthrough of a master builder, it's talking about you. But Thursday's energy also points out that you're not meant to do this alone.

Yes, you're doing your part, but the rest of your team is not. This needs to be addressed, and Venus retrograde in Scorpio is here to help. This powerful transit is calling out everyone in your life who is slacking.

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Meanwhile, the waxing Pisces moon reveals a more meaningful connection. I won't say you overlooked this person on purpose, but someone else's intensity distracted you. Now, you see that this person was a fake-out, while the better choice was more mellow and dependable. The good news is it's not too late. You can still choose what and who you know is right for you.

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.