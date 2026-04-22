5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Thursday, April 23

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on April 23, 2026 because the Sun and Moon are in fixed signs, which adds an element of determination.

The Sun is in Taurus, which focuses on pleasure and carnal comforts. Then, when the Moon leaves Cancer, it enters Leo, the sign that rules the Sun. What you want on Thursday is a bit of attention, not necessarily from others, but the kind that you give to yourself. It's time to focus on self-pampering.

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You don't have to spend a lot of money or get fancy, but it's good to enjoy the life that you've currently built for yourself. By the end of the day, these astrological signs feel great. Even if you had to work, end the day on a high note.

1. Leo

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Leo, you thrive under fixed energy because it suits your personality. You focus on what's best for you as the highest form of self-care. On April 23, with the Moon entering your zodiac sign, you remember who you are. You feel more like yourself than you have in a long time. You're ready to don your best attire, even if you just stay at home and relax.

The Sun in your sector of social status encourages a selfie or two and an update to your social media profile picture. It's a small thing to do and takes a little bit of effort, yet the compliments and attention you get make you feel good. You end the day feeling great.

2. Taurus

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Self-care to you involves caring for others, so when the Moon enters Leo on April 23, you want to focus on the one thing that matters most in your life: home and family. Your legacy-oriented personality shines brightly on Thursday.

When you show your sentimental side, it endears people to you. They admire you from afar, and you feel their love. You realize that during moments when you're not in touch or absent, the feelings remain true and real. It's a significant reminder for you, Taurus, that the power of love always wins.

3. Aquarius

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When the Moon enters Leo on April 23, it brings attention to your sector of love and relationships. You know that to care for yourself is to ensure others feel loved, so on Thursday, you prioritize a significant other. The relationship can be platonic, business-oriented, or romantic, but the point is that your sights are on how to make improvements.

You don't want to put off giving them attention any longer because you want them to know how you feel. The Sun in Taurus features your legacy and how you want to either duplicate or distance yourself from family. There's a lot that you have to offer, and it comes from the heart. The core of who you are is expressed in all the right ways today, and it makes you feel deeply understood.

4. Scorpio

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Scorpio, when the Moon enters your career and professional sector on April 23, you're in the mood to enjoy all you can about the work you do. Self-care for you is nothing without an element of self-respect. You put in a little more effort. You pay attention to the details, and they matter to you. Your motivation drives action, and your action deepens your emotions.

Life feels right to you on Thursday, and you're confident of where you belong. The Sun in Taurus reminds you that who you partner with does more than affect you. It defines how others view you, too. You want people to view you in the most positive light, and you want to do the same.

5. Aries

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You know that you need money to make your world go 'round, so financial improvements are the type of self-care you long for. Something wonderful is headed your way with the Sun in your financial sector and the Moon in your house of joy on April 23. A positive economic change is on the horizon.

You sense an opportunity, and it's one you've worked toward. Through a natural progression of your effort, circumstances open the door and allow opportunity to fall into your lap. You are happy to know that you received a reward for your effort. Circumstances prove to be favorable, and it shows how the universe works in great and mysterious ways, restoring faith in yourself and others.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.