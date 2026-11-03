5 Zodiac Signs Have Such Good Horoscopes When Venus & Jupiter Align This Wednesday

On November 4, five zodiac signs have especially good horoscopes with luck and love on their side. A very sweet partnership forms between Venus and Jupiter this Wednesday.

Jupiter in Leo sends a supportive beam of light to retrograde Venus. Even though Venus is weak right now, Jupiter gives her a much-needed pick-me-up so she can do what she does best: bring you material gifts through healthy partnerships. Together, these two benefic planets directly help these astrological signs improve their finances and relationships.

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1. Taurus

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On November 4, the people in your life feel loved and protected and you build trust in a way that speaks volumes about the kind of friend you are. Retrograde Venus watches over your love life and influences your work relationships. Your heart stirs in a way that you can't ignore.

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You develop an uncanny ability to read between the lines in conversation on Wednesday. When Jupiter pairs with Venus, your intuition grows even stronger. Plus, Jupiter brings out your protective side. You know when someone needs you so you can step in and help out in a way that shows how much you care.

2. Gemini

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Venus and Jupiter give you such a good horoscope this Wednesday because they make you finally feel strong enough to keep a promise you made to yourself. Jupiter helps you think about your future and motivates you. You're uncomfortable with bad habits and feel convicted when you do something you know isn't good for you.

Small daily routines that felt impossible to change lose their power on November 4. When you're tempted to fall back on a crutch out of routine, it no longer feels good, and it's much easier to stop before you follow through. You're ready to do something totally different moving forward.

3. Leo

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On November 4, Jupiter makes you see yourself as a legend in the making. Sometimes imposter syndrome keeps you from living out your dreams. But today, you look back and remember you were meant to do something specific but haven't for a variety of reasons. Venus retrograde helps you see your flaws and past failures as lessons that validate you.

You honestly start to believe in yourself, not just pretending to be someone you're not. You're the real deal, and you can help others who are struggling. You don't always love those unsavory parts of yourself. Yet, on Wednesday, your attitude shifts, and you are ready to embrace them.

4. Virgo

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You're ready to have a hard but necessary conversation with someone who has not been good to you lately. On Wednesday, Jupiter in Leo helps you see why distancing yourself is a smart move. You've felt like something was off but couldn't figure out what it was. When retrograde Venus gets involved, that hidden situation reveals the problem.

Typically, you'd feel hurt and a little angry over the disappointment. Instead of getting upset on November 4, you are flooded with love. You decide the kindest thing you can do for yourself is not to make a big deal of it. You talk it through, then step away. It's best for you to avoid adding drama to an already tough time. That isn't your style, anyway. Your exit strategy is classy and mature.

5. Scorpio

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You're finally appreciated at work, and people who need to see your value suddenly do. On Wednesday, you decide to be less productive and have more self-respect. You've been doing so much that no one realizes how much time and effort your job requires. So, instead of arguing or even trying to state your case diplomatically, you do something drastic.

You strategically do less and see if anyone notices. Wednesday becomes a wake-up call for people who need it. No relationships are damaged in the long run. Your unspoken message is heard. It's a tough call, but you are glad you did it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.