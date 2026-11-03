Great Things Happen To 3 Zodiac Signs During The Waning Crescent Moon On Wednesday

Great things are finally happening to three zodiac signs on November 4, 2026. The number one reason we're attracting such intensely good opportunities our way on Wednesday is because we're happy. Yep, it all boils down to attitude.

During the waning crescent Moon in Virgo, we're not as self-critical and therefore, we're not second-guessing ourselves either. We put ourselves out there, fearlessly, and the universe takes the bait. Shout out to these astrological signs for being brave enough to send out those beacons of confidence.

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1. Gemini

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You're magnetic, Gemini, and right now, you're drawing to you the forces of the universe. In this way, you'll end the day knowing you've created an opportunity to be a part of something great. Things are falling into place on Wednesday, and you can thank yourself for that.

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With the waning energy of the Virgo Moon, you're finally able to stop being so hard on yourself. Yes, this is huge, but it is also long overdue. You've been way too self-critical for way too long, and it's only held you back. Enough is enough!

When you toss off the shame or the guilt or whatever it is that you've used as a crutch, you're able to transform into the butterfly you really are. It's time to make something out of the opportunities that you've been handed. Get to it!

2. Scorpio

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One thing you know for sure, Scorpio, is that you desperately need change. Luckily, a recent opportunity has opened up to you, and it offers you almost exactly what you want. It seems like things are finally falling into place.

This is your big moment. This is when you get to walk away from all and any self-doubt. The pressure is on, but you're not crumbling under it. Quite the opposite. This energy is lighting a fire under you, and you're ready to get to work.

During the waning crescent Moon in Virgo, you sense that you're the one who attracted this primo opportunity, and you'd be right. It's now or never, so take the leap. Show the world that you can do it.

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3. Sagittarius

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Ok, Sagittarius, it's up to you. You're looking at an opportunity that can use all your talents, and it's the kind of thing that you absolutely adore. You love being creative your way. In fact, it may just be your calling.

On Wednesday, during the waning crescent Moon in Virgo, you have a choice. You can either second-guess yourself until you miss the moment completely, or you can jump on in and do what you do best. The answer should be obvious.

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This is the perfect example of needing to strike while the iron is hot. If you do, you'll end up happier than ever, but it is all about spontaneity and courage. Stop waiting around for the perfect moment. You have what it takes, and now, you need to believe it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.