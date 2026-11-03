Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, November 4

A very special event is happening in the sky on November 4 that gives four zodiac signs incredible power to attract abundance and luck. Mercury retrograde meets the Sun in Scorpio on Wednesday, creating what's called a Cazimi.

Mercury rules communication. With the Sun in Scorpio, you're way more insightful and mentally inspired to create an actual plan for success. Instead of blurting out your ideas to anyone who will listen, you take them to heart and really work on them. These astrological signs use this energy wisely and receive some much-needed good fortune as a result. Yay.

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1. Aries

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The Scorpio Sun helps you understand the value of interdependence. Aries, you've honestly tried to build this dream you've been nursing on your own. You need to ask someone for help and that's never easy. On November 4, it becomes much easier to see how to approach this person.

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During Wednesday's Mercury Cazimi, you find a solution to a problem that's been bothering you for a while. This doesn't happen in your mind. The idea seems to come from your soul. You know what to say and how to say it. When you play it out, the whole scenario feels like it was meant to be, even if you don't understand why just yet.

2. Cancer

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You're rich in love on November 4. This is the kind of wealth you desire more than anything. Honestly, when I look at your horoscope for Wednesday, all I can say is wow, Cancer, wow, you are so lucky right now. It's so good to be you. The Scorpio Sun is giving romance vibes, and you are not holding your desires back anymore.

Mercury Cazimi brings your heart back to life after a long, painful period of emotional withdrawal. You remember how good it felt to care for someone. You decide to ignore your fear and open up your heart. Instead of waiting for someone else to give you a reason to feel romantic, you do things that spark those feelings within yourself. You aren't afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve. Life feels so full when you see how the people you spend time with become so receptive to you.

3. Libra

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Libra, you'll find it easier to earn money and find valuable items that you want to collect or keep for sentimental reasons. On Wednesday, Mercury Cazimi gives you this innate ability to sense when something you see has value.

When you go shopping or stop by a thrift store or a consignment shop, you can tell right away if an item is worth way more than what you paid for it. You may have wondered whether you can make money reselling things or just want stuff to add to a personal collection. On November 4, you'll find yourself to be in the right place at the right time.

4. Capricorn

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Mercury Cazimi helps you to put your social butterfly ways to good use. Your friendships make it easier to find opportunities you might have missed. On Wednesday, people in your circle sense when you need help finding a job or making new professional connections.

Through short but really good conversations, you discover useful information you can follow up on later. The questions that have kept you from making power moves are answered, and now you're in a better position than you were at the start of the day.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.