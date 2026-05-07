5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Friday, May 8

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on May 8, 2026 when the Fate of Fortune connects with the South Node in Virgo at the 5th degree of Leo.

In astrology, the Fate of Fortune symbolizes chance encounters and positive outcomes. When Fate connects with either the South or North Node, you walk into a situation that's purposeful because it was meant to be. That is what happens on Friday in the sign of organized Virgo. Yet, it's not so methodical or clean-cut the way Virgo energy likes to be. It's proud and bold because it's happening at the 5th degree of Leo.

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In part, that's what makes this day very good for these astrological signs. It breaks them free from restrictive structures that are so rigid they stifle growth. Instead, the way you act or feel sparks creative energy that puts you in the limelight.

1. Virgo

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When Fate of Fortune meets the South Node in your sign on Friday, you grow stronger as a person. You realize something you are meant to do that involves another person. The South Node is the area of your past lives. Right now, there's a need to discover your unique personality and what makes you so special. Your personal experiences and outlook have helped form the way you think.

Your mind contains a collection of memories, but the South Node reflects the truth of your soul. These two things come together today and show you who you are. You find pride in the realization, and it intensifies your sense of purpose. Like a compass, knowing your inner truth gives you hope that you can do what you want to do. Not because of your skills or who you know, but because it's what you're here.

2. Leo

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Something very good happens in your life on Friday, and it was meant to happen. You're finding out what you cherish and value. It's not always the material things that make you feel secure. It can be a relationship or a hand-me-down you inherited from a grandparent.

Leo, you are proud of your history and particularly intrigued by your family legacy. You learn to truly appreciate and value all the things that foster good memories. These thoughts identify signals from your past and give you a sense of pride in the moment.

3. Pisces

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On Friday, you realize how important a soulmate connection is for your life. You have so much you want to experience in this world. But it means very little without a person to spend it with. On May 8, a soulmate connection gives you a reason to pause and give thanks.

Meeting the right person who sees into your soul takes time. You aren't rushing to get to know anyone today. Instead, you surrender to the powers that be and let the universe bring the right person to you. That's when the magic starts to happen.

4. Aquarius

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A secret wish is disclosed on Friday, and it helps you to see how powerfully connected you are with others. Your connection is beyond superficial, Aquarius. It's down to a spiritual level, almost as if you knew a person in a past life.

On May 8, it's almost like you can read each other's minds, but it's your hearts that are doing the talking. The power of your horoscope today is so good that you feel it down to your bones. You're stepping into your fate, but the best part is you're bringing the energy of others with you.

5. Gemini

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You take your family's thoughts with you wherever you are. But it's not until Friday that you genuinely see their influence in your life. What makes today's horoscope very good for you is the comfort you experience when you're around people you love. You see bits and pieces of your past in them, and it softens your approach when you talk. You want to be kind and project a warm and inviting presence.

Gemini, as a sign that represents the future and the past, you are keenly aware of how these things work. You know that the past always has something to do with the present and future. So you become a seed planter for tomorrows that you know you won't be around for, but wish to be remembered in.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.