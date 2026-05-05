5 Zodiac Signs Enjoy Very Good Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 6

Five zodiac signs are enjoying very good horoscopes on May 6, 2026, when Venus in Gemini clashes with Lilith, the asteroid of rebellion, in Sagittarius.

On Wednesday, your focus turns toward making yourself and others happy without needing to control people's choices. Venus is in Gemini, so right now her love language is communication. She's curious about how to make your conversations better and make people feel good. It's not just about your happiness, though. You want to connect with others and foster a supportive, smart mental connection.

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Lilith invokes a desire to learn how the world works, and that means expanding your thinking. There's a certain way to speak to others that isn't doesn't feel controlling. You ask questions and are curious about why something is unique, and it's OK that it's not necessarily the way you would do it. Today is about acceptance, of yourself and others, and that's what makes this horoscope so good for these astrological signs.

1. Aries

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What makes your horoscope good today, Aries, is how you're able to turn conversations into goldmines of intellectual growth. With Venus in Gemini, you have an insatiable curiosity about how the world works. When you hear something that captures your attention, you listen with an intention to learn. You ask questions, and you search for answers. You're not trying to interject your own thoughts or feelings. Instead, you want to explore.

When Venus opposes Lilith, in your sector of intellectual discoveries, you see how important it is to have no agenda at times. People want to be themselves, and it's not your job to change them. When you have to get a certain outcome, it's controlling. Without trying, people can tell you need them to be a certain way, which makes things awkward. You avoid all of that. Instead, you come across as respectful and honoring. You become the friend others didn't realize they needed. Your investment of time becomes deepened trust.

2. Gemini

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Gemini, sometimes people say things in a certain way that cause you to question who you are. With Lilith, the asteroid of rebellion, in your sector of relationships on Wednesday, you may hear something that doesn't resonate with who you are. Instead, it's negative and drives a wedge between you.

Yet, a good thing happens in your horoscope. Venus is in your sign right now, and it prompts you to explore the true meaning of self-love. You see yourself and all your flaws as part of your uniqueness and appreciate them. Rather than put yourself down or let someone bring you down, you stay confident. You don't see yourself in anything other than a positive light.

3. Libra

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Libra, with Venus in Gemini activating your sector of travel and learning, you're ready to gain knowledge about the world at a very high level. What's good about your horoscope on Wednesday is how much information becomes available to you. Lilith in Sagittarius shows you a side of humanity that you have not seen before.

You discover that people will do things based on what their hearts say to do. They have their own upbringing and way of seeing the world, and you can influence them, but you can't make changes that others aren't open to. You learn to set boundaries for yourself that help you to accept people on their own terms. Despite how hard surrender can be, it offers a freedom that leaves you with a sense of peace.

4. Cancer

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On May 6, you do something that you've wanted to do for a very long time: change your life and create better habits. Because Venus is in your house of endings, you're lovingly facing problems that have hurt you without you realizing it. You can now address each area with your eyes wide open.

Cancer, you need to ease yourself into something and not be hard on yourself. The good thing about your horoscope today is that Lilith is a rule-breaker, and it helps you to think outside of the box. Lilith in Sagittarius helps you to explore new ways of working wellness into your life. You don't have to restrict yourself to a rigid set of rules. You can bend a few to make a routine or habit work with your life.

5. Virgo

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Venus spends the day in your house of career and social status on May 6. Since Venus is in Gemini, you enjoy what you need to do. You're philosophical and theoretical about work, and it sets you apart from others. You're top-notch, and people admire your emotionally supportive nature. Empathy is how you process information, and you are compassionate toward people who want to get better and find ways to help themselves.

Lilith in Sagittarius activates your sense of family. Learning opens your mind as you discover how things truly work and the rules your profession needs to follow. Your kind nature smooths tensions between you and others. What makes today's horoscope so very good is how you make work welcoming and a place where others feel connected.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.