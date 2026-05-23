5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Sunday, May 24

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on May 24, 2026 when Mars harmonizes with the North Node during the First Quarter Moon in Virgo.

First Quarter Moons bring start-up energy. You feel like you have to start now or you'll miss out on something great. With the energy of Mars and the North Node working in partnership with each other, you have the motivation to get things done. On Sunday, the door opens for these astrological signs to explore what's up next in your life. There's a life purpose to be found, and fate seems to be handing you the keys to unlock a really powerful future.

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1. Aries

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On May 24, Mars in Taurus has you eying opportunities to make the most of what you have. The North Node in Pisces reminds you to let go of things that honestly don't make you happy. You want to feel good about your life, and today's horoscope helps you to see how.

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One place to start is with your health. Instead of pushing yourself to the point of exhaustion, you choose to relax your mind, not just your body. The First Quarter Moon in Virgo pushes this idea to the top of your priority list. You know that a rested mind is a healthy one. You cut back on the things that irritate you, but you do them routinely anyway, just because. By the end of the day, you have a renewed sense of purpose.

2. Scorpio

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Scorpio, on May 24, you realize that some friendships really are the best thing you could have in your life. You don't tell people often enough how much you care. With the First Quarter Moon, you're aware of how limited time is. Now you're an open book, ready to wear your heart on your sleeve.

Mars in Taurus keeps you motivated by the idea of partnership, and the North Node makes this entire day slightly romantic. Your horoscope is very good because it brings out a softer side to your personality that others rarely get to see. You don't often experience either, and it's overall a grand time.

3. Capricorn

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You are the zodiac sign associated with the North Node, so while it's in Pisces, all sorts of thoughts and ideas come to mind. But when Mars in your sector of romance speaks to the North Node on May 24, you realize you've played it small for too long.

You're ready to level up, Capricorn. You have to first decide where and how to do it. The First Quarter Moon acts like a compass directing you toward learning something new. You see how knowledge truly is power, and with your horoscope revealing good things on the horizon, learning more to prepare seems very, very good.

4. Taurus

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Mars in your sign has you thinking about all the good things you want to do in life that make you feel good. You can feel your power right now, and Mars only fans the flame of your inner determination. On May 24, the North Node in Pisces reminds you that one source of your strength comes from your alliances.

You know that when you care, you act with more conviction. It's a great day for strategizing and making plans. So, you hand-pick the people you want in your life to be there for you (and you them). The First Quarter Moon in Virgo brings a sense of urgency to your activities right now.

5. Cancer

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You have an opinion on just about everything, but you typically don't share it. You keep your thoughts to yourself more than people realize. Yet, one very good thing about your horoscope on May 24 is how verbal you decide to be. The First Quarter Moon in Virgo pushes you to be sensibly talkative. You have observed a few things and feel it's time to share those notes with trusted friends.

Mars in Taurus reminds you that not everyone has to agree with what you say. The good news is that you're perfectly OK with debate. You make a big impact on your friendships because you can confront without falling apart. Healthy arguments aren't bad. You can actually grow with others because of them. As a result, today becomes a fine day indeed.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.