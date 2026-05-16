5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Sunday, May 17

Five zodiac signs are having really good horoscopes on May 17, 2026, when love wins in a way that heals your heart and makes you feel good about life.

Venus in Gemini has a sweet and tender conversation with Chiron in Aries on Sunday, and you find this same energy in what you do all day. These two planets make it so easy for you to let go of the past. You don't hold on to grudges. That weight you carry in your chest when the day feels longer seems a little lighter. Venus in Gemini is working on teaching you to emotionally detach and not take life so seriously, while Chiron's healing energy helps you enjoy being around people.

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These astrological signs are seeing everything through rose-colored glasses. Your heart feels complete, making today good all around.

1. Taurus

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Something really good happens in your life on Sunday, and it involves money and making your life even more beautiful than it is right now. Chiron in Aries helps you to stop comparing yourself to others. When someone has a nice new shiny object, you don't feel hurt that you don't. Instead, you start seeing opportunities to remake the things you already have.

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Gemini energy keeps you logical. You don't feel like you have to spend a lot of money to have a beautiful place to live. Your mind is bustling with creativity while Venus is in Gemini. Instead of wanting to rush out and buy something new, you want to enjoy what had meaning to you. You want everything you have to be as unique as you are.

2. Libra

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Libra, you are so ready to see the world, and there are so many places you'd love to visit. Venus in Gemini puts the wanderlust in your spirit. Summer vibes are calling. You want to be outside more and less stuck doing things you don't really want to do. With Chiron doing its healing magic in your relationships, problems about where to go seem to be less intense.

You don't feel like arguing about where to travel or how much it will cost. You worry a little less and find that others are agreeable with you, too. The day seems super promising for making plans. Seems like Sunday, May 17, could be the day that your future vacation is in the works.

3. Pisces

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Whenever Venus is in Gemini, you get this incredible desire to spend time at home and make it more beautiful. Sunday becomes a deep-clean day when you gladly remove outdated or expired stuff. You open the windows and let the sunshine in. Fresh air reminds you that summer is just around the corner.

You're a tender-hearted soul who enjoys connecting with your softer side. Today, Chiron helps heal your heart of past regrets about how you handled time. Instead of thinking of what you could have done by now, you wipe the slate clean and forget about it. You're more focused on living life in the moment.

4. Gemini

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When Venus is your sign, you experience a glow-up and a natural allure seems to magnify all your best features. People compliment you without you even having to do much. Your skin looks radiant, and you have this way about you that even you notice. Venus highlights your inner beauty, and it just comes out.

Chiron's words to Venus on Sunday remind you that you are unique and special. You don't have to prove yourself to others by following the crowd or fitting in. Instead, those little things that make you feel like you stand out are your calling card. And what makes May 17 such an incredible horoscope day for you is how you feel. You like who you are and feel really good in your skin.

5. Sagittarius

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Love is in the air whenever Venus is in Gemini. She activates your partnerships sector, and you feel like everyone has the potential to be your friend. On Sunday, you look for new ways to connect. When you smile, you light up a room. You make new friends and old relationships grow stronger. Your words come across as kind. People seem to like you, and you know when to be quiet or to share what's on your mind.

Since Chiron is in Aries on May 17, it reminds you of past heartaches when you felt you weren't good enough. You learn that everyone has bad days, but that doesn't mean you failed or that you can't pick up and start over. You feel really positive about your relationships right now because they don't just give you someone to hang out with. You feel happy.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.