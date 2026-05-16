4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Sunday, May 17

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on May 17, 2025. Venus in Gemini harmonizes with Chiron in Aries, making your struggle a source of genius.

Venus in Gemini brings an energy of detachment that loves from afar and doesn't need to own anything that it has. With Chiron in Aries, your identity enters a state of healing. You learn that what you thought you needed, you actually don't. What you do need is to be free from anything that restricts your movement. Sunday is the perfect day to let go of things that no longer enhance your life.

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By seeing yourself as an individual without craving or the need to pursue, you settle in and feel satisfied. This mindset creates a sense of abundance for these astrological signs.

1. Aries

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On May 17, Venus in Gemini helps you to speak the language of detachment. You no longer say you need to have or you have to have. Instead, you start to appreciate what you already own. There's a sense of optimism that returns to your life where you don't feel jealous of other people. Seeing yourself as a giver makes you feel rich and more prosperous.

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Chiron in your sign reminds you of how much you've overcome, and your past no longer has a hold on you. Instead of seeing the negative aspects of your life's journey, you let some of the grief go. You reframe the memories, focusing only on what has made you experientially rich and abundant.

2. Gemini

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Gemini, whenever Venus is in your sign, you're reminded that value starts and ends with how you feel in your heart. You aren't looking to others, and you don't want permission to be yourself. Instead, you are whole and complete without any struggle. This gives you a sense of abundance and luck without even trying.

With Chiron in Aries, you let go of any grudges. It's a great day to delete photos of exes or people who hurt you from your phone or block and bless on social media. The room you make in your life after letting go of the past changes everything in your mind, too. You see yourself as lucky to be free from negativity because you have what others don't: happiness.

3. Virgo

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On Sunday, you experience the type of abundance money can't buy. Chiron in Aries brings a friend into your life who helps you out. You receive a gift, perhaps you get an item that is a hand-me-down, that comes with special meaning and intention. You feel supported by the universe because people see into your heart. They find you to be worthy of their love and support, and that sense of community lifts you up.

Even more, Virgo, Venus in Gemini implies that your career will take a new direction, and it won't be just talk. When things start to head in a new direction, you see how luck truly works. Effortlessly, without you having to push hard to make it happen.

4. Pisces

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On Sunday, you attract abundance and luck because you stop blaming yourself for things you can't control. When Chiron is in Aries, you feel pressure to perform and improve your finances. Sometimes you do, and other times, you fall short. The method has left you feeling stressed, and there have been days you've talked negatively to yourself, hurting your confidence.

But with Venus in Gemini speaking to Chiron on May 17, you remember who you truly are. You start to embrace your life's lessons as part of a journey. You see the past as an enriching part of your life's purpose, and now, instead of taking away from your future, it adds to it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.