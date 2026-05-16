3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On May 17, 2026

On May 17, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Gemini, we get the sense that something great is about to take place.

These astrological signs wake up on Sunday feeling lucky. We have an intuitive feeling that something incredible is about to happen, even if we don't yet know what it is. Well, that feeling is right, and the lucky moment that arrives is truly stunning. This lunar transit gathers all the positive energy and lets it manifest as a fortunate event that we are very grateful to receive.

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1. Taurus

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It never really takes you much time to get back to feeling good about life, Taurus. No matter how much time you spend worrying, you always have a mental path back into a happy place. You're just not one to stay down for long.

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So, during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Gemini on May 17, you find it incredibly easy to snap back into being your good old happy self. There's nothing like a turn of fortune to bring on the good vibes.

This day shows you that things are changing for the better. Life is full of ebbs and flows, and nothing stays dark for too long. You're living proof of it. So, if you've been feeling down, know that your luck is about to turn around. Get ready for happiness!

2. Leo

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Being in the right place at the right time sure does do you a solid on this day, Leo. You're left wondering how you got so lucky. Well, during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Gemini, the universe definitely has your back. On Sunday, you're on the list for good fortune.

In fact, you get the impression that your good luck is only just beginning. A connection you make and a conversation you have on this day leave you feeling happy and optimistic about the future.

Ideas are popping up, and you are finally feeling like your usual inspired self again. Your fortune is turning around, and you intend to make the most of it. It's a good day, so let yourself enjoy it.

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3. Aquarius

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A thought occurs to you during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Gemini, and it's something you hadn't considered before. It's basically the missing link to something you've been thinking about for a while now. The second you get its meaning, you step into a world of wonder.

You equate this kind of feeling with liberation. It's like whatever was blocking you has suddenly disappeared, and now great ideas are flowing freely. Your creativity is reaching new heights. On Sunday, you are inspired and feeling mighty lucky.

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Your fortune is about to turn, and so much for the better that you may even burst out in laughter. It's just that good, Aquarius. You take it all in stride, even though it's obvious and amazing. You know how to work with fortune, and this is your day to do it right.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.