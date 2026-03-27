5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Saturday, March 28

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on Saturday, March 28, 2026 when the planet Mercury squares Lilith in Sagittarius.

Mercury is currently in the zodiac sign of Pisces, which makes it much easier to adapt to dreams and illusions. Liith in Sagittarius brings a sense of boldness, where you admit you like something you typically would shy away from. Lilith is about vices that are slightly taboo, and in Sagittarius, it prompts honest disclosure.

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What you like may not be someone else's tea, yet that shouldn't stop you from enjoying your life however you want to live it. Saturday is not a day for self-censoring to please others. Instead, these astrological signs are at a place where they're ready to satisfy themselves, and have a very good day because of it.

1. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, Lilith helps you discover something you want but were unaware of until today. On March 28, Lilith reveals a childhood need that was never met. Mercury in Pisces reminds you of the dreams you had during childhood. If you wanted to be a movie star or hoped to draw like a famous artist one day, those desires are resurfacing on Saturday.

You're realizing that time will pass regardless, and what you do with your life doesn't require instant results. Instead, slow and steady pacing gives you what you need. Things in your world start to pivot because the universe meets you where you are and unlocks your deepest passions. There's nothing to keep you from making a move in the right direction now.

2. Gemini

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Your zodiac sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet of thinking and communication. Since it's in Pisces on Saturday, you're pondering the direction your career path is headed. Whether you're in a profession you like or wish to be in a new one, you're starting to imagine your future potential.

When Mercury speaks to Lilith on March 28, your sector of partnerships lights up. You're observing how friends, family, and people you've admired have created their own element of success and think maybe you can do it too. You would at least like to try, and once you make that decision, you feel hope. If you know someone who has accomplished what you want to do, then you're in the circle of those who can. Start searching for what you need to do to get to work and get started.

3. Virgo

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You're a thinker, Virgo, but you can also overthink. With Lilith activating your home and family sector on March 28, you're seeing how insecurity has stopped you from living the life of your dreams. Your friendships lead you down new paths that increase your desire for adventure and fun.

Mercury encourages open conversations and being curious. You learn faster because you're engaged with what's being said. You override old learning and start implementing different habits that level up your life. You're breaking cycles and reinventing yourself. Life feels good.

4. Pisces

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Pisces, you're learning what you need to do for yourself, and Mercury in Pisces affects your personal development and growth. Sometimes you think outside of the box, and you find it so much easier to dream up your future. You realize there are things you need to do to move closer to the life you envision.

Lilith, in your sector of social status, is helping you see how delightful a vision can be when you hide it in your heart and do not share it with anyone else. Instead of posting online or talking things over with friends, try journaling your thoughts. You imagine so clearly that you can almost taste what you're about to create.

5. Cancer

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During Mercury in Pisces on March 28, you get introduced to a new way of thinking. Pisces rules your sector of higher learning, and this is the perfect time to explore philosophy and the arts to maximize your creativity.

Cancer, you often hold yourself back when it comes to speaking your mind. But with Lilith in Sagittarius on Saturday, you're braver and bolder than ever before when it comes to being honest with yourself and others. Things are changing. You want to say what's on your mind. A high level of transparency gives you incredible freedom, and you aim to use it fully.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.