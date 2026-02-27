5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Saturday, February 28

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on February 28, 2026. The Moon enters Leo on Saturday, giving your courage a boost.

Leo is the ruler of the Sun. It's a fixed fire sign, so the energy is determined, dedicated, and resilient. When the Moon enters Leo, it adopts these particular traits and encourages us to follow its lead. It's time to wear red and to stand out from the crowd. Wear a flashy article of clothing, like a scarf or hat. Put a dab of your favorite scent on.

Leo energy loves the limelight. What turns average into good is a willingness to step out and enjoy life. So do something Leo-like: take a video yourself doing something silly or take a selfie during golden hour. Hang out with people in a highly visible location. Be creative!

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

It's time to enjoy your life, Aries. When the Moon enters Leo on February 28, you're extra creative. Leo energy boosts your desire to try new things. Saturday's good energy is best spent on crafts, writing, or testing out your video-editing skills. Red looks really good on you today, especially if it's your favorite color.

The social scene calls out your name, so text a friend and plan a karaoke party night over the next two days. Put on your favorite outfit, especially one that highlights your best physical attributes. Channel your go-getting energy into activities that get you scene. Your popularity is up a roar.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

It's great to appreciate your roots and where you came from, so when the Moon enters Leo on February 28, you're highlighting your origin story. Today's the perfect day to post an updated family photo of your parents on the internet to share a heart-warming story from your past. You can look at your old heirlooms and think about what has made you who you are today.

Today's wonderful for calling elderly relatives to talk about their memories and write a few down. You can see which public libraries offer genealogy services in your area. Do a free online family search for fun.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Your friendship sector lights up when the Moon is in Leo on February 28, Libra. Ordinarily, you like attention to be on other people. You prefer that they feel heard and listened to. Yet, the energy switches on Saturday. Now, you're in the limelight. Your charm and beauty allure, and your gentle nature, while quiet, is loud with kindness.

Today, your one job is to accept the positive attention graciously. Take pride in yourself and what you offer as a friend, relative, and overall good person. A part of you loves all the adoration, even if you typically don't search for it on your own.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

On February 28, the Leo Moon activates your partnership sector, Aquarius. This means your attention (and everyone else's) turns toward your relationships. Your significant other may be the one to receive praise for their work. It will feel good to know that you have someone in your life who's absolutely wonderful. You've chosen well, and your relationship is nothing short of a power couple.

If you're dating, you'll meet new people who have incredibly interesting things to offer. While you might not connect romantically with anyone person today, knowing you attract high-quality individuals is validating.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Money is on the radar, Cancer. On February 28, the Leo Moon activates your 'I have' sector. You'll notice what you lack, but you'll be able to find it. Today's perfect for bargain shopping or visiting a local thrift store because something truly special is waiting for you to find it.

Play around with makeup styles you've seen online or really focus on something that reminds you how much you love yourself. Leo energy loves feeling impressive and well taken care of, and for today, so do you!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.