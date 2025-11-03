Starting On November 4, These 4 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Like Their Lives Are Going In The Right Direction

Starting on Monday, four zodiac signs will finally feel like their lives are going in the right direction. Mars enters Sagittarius on November 4th, bringing us more optimism as we continue to write our story. The dreams that may have been put on pause by the eclipse season can now resume. Mars in Sagittarius empowers us and allows us to find a way to get to where we want.

Mutable signs will be the most impacted by this energy, which can serve as a new beginning. They are given the keys to succeed and to find their voice. This is a potent time for these four astrological signs to start fresh, even with Mercury stationing retrograde a few days later on November 9. Confidence builds, and opportunities await for these signs as they rediscover their magic.

1. Sagittarius

Mars is the planet of action, and in your sign, Sagittarius, this means you are being given a world of opportunities over the next several weeks that makes it feel like your life is finally going in the right direction. Mars in this position supplies you with the fuel needed to get to where you desire. Those dreams that may have been crushed during the eclipse will resurface, and you will be provided with an abundance of optimism in order to continue to push ahead. Mars is here to revive your plans, giving you a new blueprint and the energy needed to go after it.

However, with all of the fiery energy this transit will bring, you will also need to be mindful of your actions and how you treat others. While Mars energizes and makes you a go-getter, you could also see yourself burning bridges, unleashing your fury on others while not being accountable for your actions. Take time to think before you speak, be ready to apologize, and understand that you could make mistakes during this period.

Nevertheless, you have Saturn in Pisces bringing periods where you will be halted. While it could be frustrating, use this time to learn from your mistakes. Overall, Mars is here to continue to evolve you and show you how to discover your power without being held back by your inner critic.

2. Pisces

Although Mars will be in a square to your sign, Pisces, this will be an essential energy that provides you with crucial moments of clarity and opportunities at work that make it feel like your life is finally going in the right direction. Even if you do not have any specific career ambitions, this energy will have others keep their eyes on you during the course of this transit.

Mars in Sagittarius starts the planning phase for financial expansion, since the work and effort you do now could help you build. Saturn is already in your sign showing you how to be more mature and to take things seriously, and Mars in Sagittarius could be the disrupting force. Take it easy, be mindful of your actions, and stay focused on your end goal. With the North Node still in your sign, this Mars transit can bring conflicts and challenges, but you have already started processing the lessons and this transit will put things to the test. Mercury will also be stationing retrograde during the beginning of this transit, which magnifies the theme of patience.

Mars in this position will show you how to be a leader. Even if you’re in school or not interested in moving up in the professional sector, starting on November 4, Mars in Sagittarius will have you be the one people may look up to. You could also spark inspiration or insecurities in others because you will be driven to excel. Mars wants you to be empowered and take action. You will learn that in your transformation, the people around you can bring you insight and great support.

3. Gemini

Prepare to prioritize yourself starting on November 4, Gemini, as you learn how to channel your emotions more effectively and make your relationships thrive. This will be a very interesting time as Mars in Sagittarius illuminates your relationship sector. Working well with others will continue to be a dominant theme for you, which began with the Libra New Moon on October 21. While Mars can bring some surprises, this will test how diplomatic you can be.

If you’ve been avoiding being social or have been more reserved, Mars in Sagittarius will change that over the next few weeks. This is your time to break out of your shell and get back to the social butterfly you can be.

This energy will also shed some light on your ambitions, goals and work ethic. Saturn in Pisces may already be scrutinizing the work you’re doing, and now Mars is making the areas you’ve neglected apparent. You have the opportunity to fix the foundation of any projects you may have been involved with now that Mercury, your ruler, will retrograde on the 9th. Be focused on double-checking your work, since Mars in Sagittarius is not as diligent or analytical as Mars in Scorpio. Overall, these important Mutable transits are changing your work ethic and getting you back on track.

4. Virgo

Virgo, Mars in Sagittarius slows you down and provides you with a new learning experience that will help you feel like your life is finally going in the right direction. This will be a time when you start seeing your friendships in a new light since the transit is occurring at the same time as Mercury retrograde.

Over the next several weeks, you meet plenty of inspirational people who encourage you to work on growing your skills. Finding mentors or listening to teachers could also be part of this transit, since they will teach you valuable lessons that you could apply in the long run. If you are in the academic sector, Mars could bring success since you will be determined to win. Mars also illuminates your financial sector, making this a period of wise spending practices and a focus on expanding your savings.

Mars in this position can also help you to take care of the seeds you may have planted earlier in the year. Of course, you need to learn not to rush the process, even though Mars in Sagittarius will have the collective wanting to push forward. Do things slowly if you need to and take it one step at a time. Prepare to edit your work, but since you’re a sign that enjoys picking things apart and focusing on the details, this energy could actually enhance your focus.

During this transit, Mars will battle it out with Saturn, creating friction in your partnership sector. Try to work things out and don’t hold grudges. This could be a fruitful time where you begin to move forward and have breakthroughs as Mars helps you to unlock your potential.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.