5 Zodiac Signs Have Excellent Horoscopes On Thursday, June 4

There are five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on June 4, 2026, as the Moon leaves the sign of its fall to enter Aquarius, where it expresses itself best when you are helping others.

Thursday is a great day for being innovative, especially when it comes to helping a good cause. The Moon only enters the sign of Aquarius once a month, and when it does, it produces a really good result. It opens the door to generous actions and helps you learn to ask others for what you need. It's an excellent day for these astrological signs who find their own way to make the world a better place.

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1. Cancer

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Ask, and you shall receive, Cancer, because when the Moon enters Aquarius on June 4, it activates your shared resources sector and the doors of generosity open for you. A person who knows you very well sees into your world and knows you would never ask for anything unless you really needed it. You're a little bit shy and usually keep things to yourself.

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Because you rarely reach out during times of need, you have an excellent reaction from others on Thursday. They leap to your aid and give to you gladly, so happy to know they can show you how much you're cared for.

2. Aquarius

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The Moon enters your sign on June 4, giving you two sweet, sweet days of lunar bliss. The Moon symbolizes emotions, and your heart wells up with joy at the very thought of your friendships. On Thursday, you want to do good deeds to help people you care about. You don't have to do anything that's ridiculously inconvenient, either.

Aquarius, you have lots of ideas, and today's horoscope gives you excellent timing to follow through. You send a few bucks or make a call to check in. You send a photo collage that you make when you have a few minutes of free time and share it with your chat group. There's always a way to make someone smile, and you really enjoy being the cause.

3. Leo

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When the Moon enters your sector of partnerships on Thursday, you're reminded of all the things you love about a special someone you like. The Moon in Aquarius connects you with your softer side, and because it's in an air sign, it's easy to disconnect yourself from any personal expectations. Instead, you're focused only on what makes that other person special.

You value their uniqueness, especially the parts of them that aren't like you at all. You think of quirks and cute things and imagine those little things that are done each day that make you laugh. Today becomes a bonding day, even if you aren't able to be close until later. This is an excellent day for romantic activities or for something as simple as having a warm conversation.

4. Taurus

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Taurus, as a money sign, you're not so much hungry to have things for yourself as you are to be charitable and kind toward others. The main reason you wish to be successful is to have the power to help others along the way.

When the Moon enters your social status sector on June 4, something really good comes to you. It's an opportunity to take on a leadership role. You don't hesitate to accept it because you have been hoping for this chance for some time. You gladly assume a new position of authority because it gives you the influence you've been looking for.

5. Scorpio

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The Moon enters your romantic sector on June 4, fostering a sense of joy that you don't often get to experience. You spot little things that make your life feel hopeful. You want to observe art and watch reels that teach you how to do stuff. You're feeling like you want to enjoy some hands-on learning and try to make an item just for fun.

The Moon in an air sign that's about helping others is the perfect time to seek out group activities that involve helping your community or supporting a good cause. You might find online resources that let you showcase your talents while stimulating your creativity.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.