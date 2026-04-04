5 Zodiac Signs Have Excellent Horoscopes On Sunday, April 5

Five zodiac signs are having excellent horoscopes on April 5, 2026. With the Moon in Sagittarius and the Sun in Aries on Sunday, you're striving for excellence.

You are flexible in your thinking with the Moon in a mutable sign. Sagittarius energy is known for its boldness, especially when it comes to honesty. Being transparent is rarely easy at first, but once you do it, you see how others love knowing what to expect from you.

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Aries energy brings leadership into your visibility. In your own way, you take on something that helps others to see what they can do. If you're a friend, you show others how acceptance is kindness. If you're at work, you demonstrate how transparency earns others' respect.

1. Aries

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Aries, what makes today so good is that you're honest about what you don't know. On April 5, you admit to being in the dark about a matter with friends. Initially, owning up to something like this might feel weird, but remember that others are probably in the same boat as you.

Your confession allows others to open up. You discover that you're not alone, and in fact, you're leading people to learn and grow. If you had stayed silent, none of that would have happened. By being bold when you were scared, you end up paving the way in courage.

2. Taurus

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Intimacy comes in many forms, and on April 5, you discover that this time it's about hidden spending. Whether someone has not been truthful about what they've spent shared resources on or you realize you've glossed over a subscription you no longer use, the blinders are off on Sunday.

While the day starts on a concerning note, ultimately, it reveals a problem that needs to be fixed. It's an excellent thing to know what you're dealing with, even though the circumstances are tough. Rather than being angry, you decide to forgive quickly and move toward resolution.

3. Cancer

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Wellness is something that you always feel like you can improve on, Cancer. On April 5, you prioritize sleep. You don't stay on the phone and scroll endlessly. You don't do things that you know make you feel bad. You're aware of what they are and stop them immediately.

Rather than eat foods that you know are unhealthy for you, you pick the best items that feed your body in a really good way. You have the smarts for what you need, but you lack the application. You spin that mindset on its head and start living life to the fullest.

4. Leo

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With the Moon in Sagittarius, you have this craving for love and romance, and it doesn't have to be a relationship that fills this desire. It can be a hobby, learning the words to your favorite song or just hanging out and laughing.

Today, it's more about enjoying life without any strings attached. You don't need to know where things are going. A part of you barely cares. What you want is to live in the moment and embrace all that you have to give.

5. Aquarius

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Aquarius, your horoscope for April 5 reveals how you're able to pick friends wisely. Sometimes your openness attracts individuals into your life who think differently from you. Their way of viewing the world isn't wrong, but it's also not your job to change or to make someone else conform to your wants.

Getting others to do what you want just because you want them to is unlikely. Yet, today you can run errands with a friend and talk to your heart's desire. Everything is great for the evening and the perfect gift for a surprise.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.