4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Sunday, April 5

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on April 5, 2026. The Moon enters Sagittarius just as Jupiter trines the Sun.

The Moon in Sagittarius encourages thinking that goes beyond mental barriers formed by years of seeing the world a certain way. When Jupiter trines the Sun, it highlights how fortunate events usually happen by design, and less often by chance.

Today, the first step toward capturing an auspicious moment is to step out of your comfort zone and learn something new. These astrological signs are pushing themselves to do so, using a little bit of discipline to get started.

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1. Sagittarius

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Education helps you attract major abundance and luck today. With the Moon entering your sign, Sagittarius, it primes you to think about how you want to live your life. On April 5, look around at what makes you feel happy. You sense what isn't working and seek to change it. You opt to learn through listening to others who have done what you want to do.

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You don't need to know a thought leader in real life, but you want to pick the most successful person who openly shares their struggles and successes. You choose someone who is relatable to you and has interests and hobbies similar to yours. You talk to friends and family because you're finally ready to hear their secrets and learn from them.

2. Gemini

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You find what you need on April 5 by attracting more into your life through partnerships. The Moon entering Sagittarius helps you to see how a team makes the work light. You typically enjoy working on your own because it seems simpler. However, you like company and people who come with fresh ideas. You see value in the banter that is often associated with working with others.

You discover that you actually get a lot more of your time back than you originally thought you'd receive. You feel free to focus on what you enjoy doing. You have the liberty to come and go more than before. A little off your plate goes a long way and enriches your life.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, it's nice when your career and social status get a boost. What makes your journey profitable is that people want to learn from you. On April 5, your voice is heard, and the amazing thing is that as you add value to conversations, it's like putting a gold coin in your pocket. Value, in turn, gets added to you.

You get to do something you enjoy doing: sharing ideas. People love to listen, and that's so rare. Today becomes a step up the ladder to success, but you feel like you're doing nothing much at all. It's beautiful and lucky when life just flows, and for you today is perfect.

4. Virgo

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On April 5, when the Moon enters Sagittarius, you realize so many things about your childhood you long forgot. You decide to honor your roots by sharing openly what you think needs to be done to make things better. This day positions you as an authority on topics you know well.

Virgo, your circle of friends expands as you gain influence in the direction you want to go. This is what you've always hoped your life could do, and you're happy to see the positive impact you can have on others.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.