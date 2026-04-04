Hard Times Finally End For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 5, 2026

On April 5, 2026, hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs. The Scorpio Moon forms a trine with Mars in Pisces, and this is the karmic turning point we've been waiting for.

Our entanglement with hardship is now finally over. We knew it would happen, and that this mess couldn't last forever. Though we didn't know when, we hung in there. Sunday shows us that we're linked to the universe, and its influence finally proves to be helpful.

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These astrological signs are moving away from all that detracts from our happiness and into a much more fruitful and easy existence.

1. Cancer

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On April 5, you are feeling healed and ready to start again. This is because you've finally reached a place where your heart no longer feels tugged at from all directions. When the Scorpio Moon forms a trine with Mars in Pisces, you let go of one particularly nagging item in your life. By doing so, you end up ridding yourself entirely of the hardship. Nicely done!

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Moon trine Mars brings your karma up to date on Sunday, and you no longer have to suffer what has become so obviously irrelevant to you. It's time to heal and move forward. Stand in your greatness, Cancer. You've arrived, and things are looking up.

2. Libra

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When you and a friend of yours sort things out together, you find that so much of what troubled you simply fades out of existence. That's how it gets with us, humans. We need things to be in order. When it comes to relationships, it's no surprise that we can hardly function if we're at odds with someone we love. All that strife and hardship ends on April 5, Libra.

You had a falling out or disagreement with someone who is important to you, but when the Sun trines Mars on Sunday, you work things out with this person and come to an agreement. This is what lifts the burden and allows you to move on with your life with ease and simplicity.

3. Aquarius

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On April 5, you reach a place of peace and happiness, and it's all because of the connections in your life. You've always been a friendly person, but you're also demanding in terms of boundaries. In your experience, some people in your life are not as into everything you demand for yourself as you are. It's kept you isolated to a degree. It's a conundrum for sure, as you love people, but also love your own space, and you're not willing to give it up.

It's during this Moon-Mars alignment on Sunday that you're able to compromise in such a way that you get the best of both worlds. You get to set your limits, but you also make room for the love that you crave so desperately. It's a win-win, Aquarius, and hardships now fall by the wayside.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.