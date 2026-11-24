The Sun sextiles Pluto on November 25, 2026 and makes today's horoscopes so encouraging for five zodiac signs. Wednesday's astrology highlights an important change.

Sagittarius season encourages looking toward the future. With the new year just around the corner, people are starting to think about reinventing themselves. Pluto is great for taking control of a situation and Mars entering Virgo emphasizes healthy choices. These astrological signs have so much good to look forward to. Let's get into it!

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1. Aries

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Aries, this is such a great time for you because on November 25, you get to make a very important choice about what you want to do in the future. With the Sun in Sagittarius, the itch to learn new things starts. You have a lot more freedom to make these choices than you may have thought.

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The Sun sextile Pluto transit helps you out because you're not only open to change, but resources are more accessible now. Your ruling planet, Mars, is moving into Virgo on Wednesday, too, which makes you want to change your habits and your routines. The choices you make are for you, and that's the best part of this journey.

2. Taurus

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You feel free, Taurus. You've had something lingering over your head for a while now, but when the Sun sextiles Pluto, the situation feels resolved. Something important gets finalized. With Mars entering Virgo, you might be launching a new passion project, and you're super excited to see this baby come to life.

On November 25, you get the green light to move forward. It's as wonderful as you thought it would be. You feel confident, and you handle matters like a pro. By the end of the day, you have less to worry about and more to actually do. The power to make decisions feels like it's back in your hands where it belongs.

3. Cancer

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Health is so important to you, Cancer, and right now you know something has to change for you to be the best that you can be. During the Sun sextile Pluto transit, you're ready and willing to become more physically active. You want to be more careful with the food you eat. You also want to create a routine that helps you feel your best all of the time.

On Wednesday, with Mars entering Virgo, you stumble on an idea that you know can work for you. You carefully see if it fits in with your schedule. There's room for you to make a few adjustments. You're so happy to see that your plans are doable. This is a really big moment for you.

4. Leo

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Mars finally leaves your sign on November 25, and this is your chance to improve your finances. On top of that, the Sun sextile Pluto brings positive changes to your love life. You might get really good advice from a friend or loved one who truly cares about you.

You may have been holding back on saying how you feel or chasing a dream. But someone who knows what you want and calls you out wakes you up. On Wednesday, you decide why not give your vision a try. What's the worst that could happen?

Staying where you are isn't good if it holds you back. You have to step outside of your comfort zone and test the waters. This is your Day One, Leo. Even though change is scary, you feel awesome.

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5. Scorpio

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You want your home life to feel cozy and comfortable, no matter what the world is like when you're at work. On November 25, you're ready to de-stress a household situation that's made you feel unhappy. You have to address the problem head-on, or no one else will.

When the Sun sextiles Pluto, the planet that rules you, you feel like you're no longer a victim of circumstance. You just need to make one small change. It's the tiniest adjustment, and things start to look promising.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.