Hope and happiness are finally arriving for three zodiac signs on Wednesday. We're feeling it. Oh yes, we are. It may be the end of November, but when the Sun opposes Uranus, any bad vibes go right out the window.

This is the perfect season to come to terms with an old issue and finally make it go away once and for all. These astrological signs know exactly what they want to say goodbye to. At the same time, we're ushering in hope and so much happiness. What an upgrade!

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1. Aries

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You might be wondering what went wrong, but you won't be feeling that way for long, Aries. Everything happens for a reason, and when the Sagittarius Sun opposes Uranus in Gemini, you understand that you have to give a little to get a little.

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In other words, you need to make a minor sacrifice, but it's nothing you can't handle. You're more than willing, especially since you know it's going to propel your latest and greatest transformation.

You've had enough of all the negativity and struggle. You're ready to do whatever it takes to begin a chapter of hope and happiness. If that means taking a risk or letting something go, then so be it. You've got this.

2. Leo

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Sometimes you need to pull back to see what you can accomplish. Lately, you've been thinking small. But that's not you, and it's definitely not this transit. When the Sagittarius Sun opposes Uranus in Gemini, you want to live life to the fullest. First, though, you need to figure out what your next move needs to be.

It's tempting to give in to impulsivity right now and rush ahead. Especially with Uranus, the planet of sudden change, doing much of the influencing. But if you want to see the best results, you need a plan.

You're made for this, Leo. Be smart about it and keep believing in yourself. Even if it takes a little longer than you'd prefer, don't give up hope. Stick with the plan. Big things are on the horizon. You're about to become a true success story. Of course, you're feeling happy!

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3. Capricorn

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Well, Capricorn, it definitely looks like something big and beautiful is in store for you on Wednesday, when the Sagittarius Sun opposes Uranus in Gemini. All the work you put into making that happen is finally starting to pay off. Heck yeah!

November's always been a good month for you. When you add this powerfully positive transit to the mix, it's as if you can finally see the finale up ahead. Now, you just need to get there.

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That's OK, because action is what you're all about and transformation is all part of the master plan. You want to change both yourself and your surroundings, and you know you can do it. You're already well on your way to achieving both. Don't lose hope now! The happiness you want is right around the corner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.