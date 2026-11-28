A powerful new era is beginning for three zodiac signs on November 29, 2026. When the Leo Moon squares Mercury in Scorpio, many doors open to us. But it all comes down to what we do when we enter those new territories.

Honestly, it won't be easy. This transit can make us feel indecisive, but it also shows us that we are a whole lot more daring than we ever thought. On Sunday, we get the chance to either let it all out or withhold it out of discretion. So what will it be? Will we use our power for good or for evil? The choice is ours.

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1. Cancer

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You've got a choice coming up, Cancer. While at first, it might seem ideal, you're gonna have to do some thinking. This is important, and you definitely want to be clearheaded when you make that decision. This is really not the time to be impulsive.

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When the Leo Moon squares Mercury in Scorpio, you may find yourself in a position of power. While this could be thrilling, it definitely comes with responsibility, and a lot of it. You need to do the right thing.

This transit shows you that you really need to be careful when you make your next move. In this new era, you have more power than you know. That means your decisions could cause conflict or peace. What will it be?

2. Scorpio

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It's time to take responsibility for your actions, Scorpio. When the Leo Moon squares Mercury in your sign, the power is in your hands. That means you've got to be careful. Don't take this lightly.

On Sunday, you get to make a big decision, but you won't be the only one affected by your choice. Others are involved, and what you choose will impact them too. That's a lot of pressure.

You want to be good, and you want to do the right thing, so don't let yourself be tempted by influences that may have you doing something selfish. It's time to think before you act. Good luck!

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3. Aquarius

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You are entering a phase in your life when you are afforded much more opportunity than ever before. So much of this is happening now because you're finally ready for it. You can handle this power.

But that doesn't mean you don't have more lessons to learn. To wield this power well, you need discretion. When the Leo Moon squares Mercury in Scorpio on Sunday, you see that you can't exercise your newly formed power all willy-nilly. You need to be careful and smart if you wish to do good.

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This is a very tricky transit, as it hands you both the power of good and evil, and it's up to you to make the best of it. However, you are YOU, Aquarius, and you always veer towards the light. There's really no reason to worry. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.