4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On April 11, 2026

On April 11, 2026, four zodiac signs are being blessed by the universe. We're healing ourselves on Saturday by releasing our grip on old, worthless ideas.

Today's powerful and effective astrological energy shows us that we've got this. If we need to get past something, then it's up to us to make the moves to do just that. Yet, the universe is also on our side, helping us transform what we used to think of as pain into strength and productivity.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: Your Tango

You're starting to recognize what went wrong. That may not sound like much, but for you, Leo, it's about stepping outside of yourself and owning your mistakes. This is the first step to the massive healing that begins in your heart. There have been many things you never wanted to admit, but once you do, they're as good as gone.

Advertisement

This is when you start to realize that you've got your whole life ahead of you. Now that you are free from your stronghold on the past, life looks a whole lot easier. The universe paves the way, and you can now begin your journey while feeling truly blessed.

2. Sagittarius

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

What's done is done, and there's no undoing it. However, on April 11, you realize that you don't have to dwell on it, Sagittarius. You recognize that you spend way too much time thinking about something that already happened. But that is no longer a part of your life. This ruminating is a waste of time, and you are over it.

Time is precious, and you get that. You allow the universe to penetrate your psyche on this day, and by doing so, you invite emotional freedom into your world. It's been a long time coming.

3. Capricorn

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Sunday brings you complete and total release, as so many of your pent-up emotions and frustrations now make sense to you. You are ready to let them go, because you now understand that it's always been a choice.

On April 11, you're coming to terms with the idea that life is short and precious. It must be lived, rather than wasted in thoughts of dread or fear of the past. You are living in the present, Capricorn. The universe is blessing you with the idea that life is happening now, and what once was is no longer.

4. Pisces

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Radical healing is taking place in your life right now, and much of it has to do with you finally agreeing to structure and discipline. You love being a free spirit, but there are times when you recognize that you have to reel it in a bit.

You see that true freedom isn't about being careless or unchecked. Rather, it's about what you allow yourself within certain boundaries. The irony here is that the universe shows you that discipline can create freedom. And so it goes, Pisces. With self-respect, you can forge for yourself a much better life. This is only the beginning, but it is a very powerful one.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.