This week's horoscopes are particularly good for five zodiac signs who're experiencing lots of courage and love all week. New beginnings arrive with the Sun’s entry into Sagittarius on November 22.

The Moon in Aquarius at the start of the week highlights what it means to have community and support. The Jupiter-ruled Pisces Moon on November 17 is the spark we need to keep pushing towards our goals and vision, especially with its conjunction to Mars. On November 20, more fire and passion brew as the Aries Moon gives us some extra courage. Sagittarius season looks so promising for these astrological signs who are finally leveling up.

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1. Sagittarius

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Don't doubt yourself or limit your dreams this week. The Sun entering your sign on November 22 reminds you of your abilities and talent. Focus on what gives you confidence and happiness.

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This is a week when you feel a lot more in your element. On November 20, the Moon in Aries brings breakthroughs and clears the way for you to manifest your new reality. Over the next several weeks, discipline will be important. This week starts building that foundation.

Plant the seeds, Sagittarius. Make the plans and reach out to mentors. Don’t doubt your many talents! You shine this week with Mars and Jupiter in Leo continuing to give you support and guidance.

2. Gemini

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As a Mercury-ruled sign, this week's horoscope is so good for you because you're a lot more motivated to take on new projects with Mercury finally direct. The Aquarius Moon supercharges your ideas at the beginning of the week when you'll thrive in collaborative settings. You also feel a lot more confident and popular with the spotlight on you. Don’t be afraid to take the lead and guide others.

The Moon in Pisces for most of the week could cause some challenges at home, but this is where your ideas will flourish. Write down all your ideas, Gemini. Revise what you currently have in the drafts you built up during retrograde season. And ask for constructive criticism from people you trust.

With the Moon in Aries and the Sun in Sagittarius towards the end of the week, you might sense that an old cycle is breaking and a new one is beginning. This makes it easier for you to be on top as you build alliances.

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3. Aries

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Venus direct brings a lot of opportunities for financial growth and expansion. As long as you control your spending habits, Aries. The Moon is in the sign of Aquarius and then Pisces before it enters your sign at the end of the week, so it's a week when you'll need to prioritize your self-care routine and emotional energy.

For those who do feel drained, be gentle on yourself. Make plans for fun activities with people you love. Once the Moon is in your sign on Friday, it's like an awakening that gets you out of a creative slump. Find support if you still feel any blockages. Take it easy when you’re frustrated and don’t be afraid to start over if a project isn’t going your way.

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There are still some lingering obstacles from Scorpio season, but the Sun thankfully enters Sagittarius on Sunday. That's when you'll start feeling more connected to your journey and more aware of what you want to create or perfect moving forward.

4. Leo

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Love surrounds and embraces you this week, Leo. Even if you're single, you'll feel so appreciated and supported by friends. Your connections with others are essential this week. For those who want some romance in their lives, the Sun in Sagittarius starting on Sunday is just the medicinal transit you need because it intensifies your romantic sector.

To those currently in relationships, I wouldn't be surprised if you feel like you’re on cloud 9 all week. Enjoy spending time with your partner, especially during the Aquarius Moon at the start of the week. Not only will these few days smooth out your communication but also make it easier to pour your heart out.

Spend time with friends when the Moon is in the sign of Aries over the weekend. You'll feel so ready to embark on a new adventure when the Sun enters Sagittarius on November 22. This is your moment to live in happiness and welcome prosperity with Mercury direct and adding more stability to your financial sector.

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5. Aquarius

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By the end of this week, the Sun in Sagittarius pushes you to unearth abandoned projects. Get ready to feel more connected with your muses over the next several weeks. The Moon in your sign early in the week encourages you to pour lots of energy into the research process ahead of time.

New ideas begin to take control this week, which could prompt you to share your ideas with others or present your work in progress. Stepping into the spotlight is part of the Pisces Moon energy midweek. Reach out to mentors or trusted friends for added guidance and support. Over the weekend, the Moon in Aries makes you more interested in learning.

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This weekend, love actually interests you more than usual because the Moon in Aries brings hope and optimism. You'll enjoy this change now that Mercury and Venus are both direct!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.