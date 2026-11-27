Hey, hey, hey, zodiac signs. The very best horoscopes are coming to five zodiac signs just after the Moon leaves Cancer and enters Leo on November 28, 2026. With the Sun and Moon in fire signs, we have enough fire energy for an adventure.

Saturday is about taking the time that you have and using it to have fun. You can discover things you enjoy. With the Moon in Leo, work on your style to stand out from the crowd. Sagittarius reminds you to look at all the things you can do when you feel up to it. These astrological signs give themselves permission to be who they are and express themselves!

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1. Taurus

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You want to change your personal style to a more modern look. On November 28, you decide to be a little bit more adventurous and see what colors fit your style now. You might want to change the way you do your hair. If you have been doing the same thing for years, knowing what works for you is a little more accessible to you now.

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When the Moon enters Leo on Saturday, experimenting with your appearance comes naturally. You discover that things you never thought to try actually do work out for you. You enjoy seeing yourself differently and don't need a special occasion to go a little extra.

2. Leo

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You get a chance to be expressive on November 28. When the Moon enters your sign, you find yourself in really good company. A friend asks you questions that you enjoy, and it seems as though you could talk well into the night for hours. You love the idea of sharing what you're passionate about. You like it when people are listening intently, and you are the center of attention.

There is this one subject that you actually do know quite a bit about, and now it gets to enter into your conversation. It's nice not to have to hold back how happy a particular subject makes you feel.

3. Virgo

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You like to be the expert, but on November 28 you realize how much fun it is to learn something without knowing anything about it. You've always preferred the safety of knowing what you're doing in advance, but getting a chance to laugh at your mistakes is a little bit of fun.

The Leo Moon lets you cut loose a little bit. The only enemy you have to worry about right now is yourself. On Saturday it's all about playing. You don't have to be perfect. You just have to be willing to try.

4. Scorpio

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You love when someone finds you attractive, but now you get to experience what it's like to share your thoughts about someone you find intriguing. We would like to compliment someone, but you don't want it to be over.

On November 28, the Leo Moon brings out your flirty side. You are much more comfortable than before telling someone what you think about their appearance. You're bold, and you like to express your interest to see how they react. Their response is actually very pleasant.

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5. Capricorn

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Your hard work is paying off the way you hoped. On November 28, you get to enjoy the final product of something you worked hard to create. If you purchased an item or planned out an experience, you get to enjoy it fully. You are always so busy doing other things that this is a moment just for yourself. Having put in quite a bit of effort, it's honestly the big payoff.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.