Four zodiac signs attract true abundance and luck on November 28, 2026, as Venus in Libra sextiles Jupiter in Leo. Both Venus and Jupiter are associated with fortunate events involving money and property.

Saturday is a great day for finding a way to invest what you have. If you have time, maybe you can turn it into money by doing work that you know will be profitable. If you have resources, you can look for ways to use them to free up more time. Four astrology signs look at all the ways their interactions can be quite profitable.

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1. Aries

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You attract abundance by being generous. On November 28, you discover that something you no longer need to use or even need is exactly what someone else is looking for. There are things sitting around your home that you've been meaning to sell, but haven't gotten around to listing. You have often thought about donating them before; whatever reason you've held onto the item, Venus and Jupiter encourage favorable exchanges of valuable items.

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Someone in your friendship circle may not know what you're selling, but they share with you a need with you. You see this as the opportunity you have been hoping for; not only do you get a chance to help them out, but you also get the pleasure of knowing that one of your objects is being put to good use.

2. Gemini

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You are introduced to someone who can help you reach a new goal. On November 28, a conversation with friends leads to an introduction. Someone you know has connections that either know information about what you're looking into or have an opening where you can participate.

Venus and Jupiter help you to expand your social circle right now. Relationships develop into opportunities. These would've been difficult for you to find on your own, but today they are practically handed to you on a silver platter.

3. Libra

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You didn't realize you had so much power in your hands, but on November 28, you discover how your words create impact. You have a project that needs to be completed, and you've been looking for the right person to do the job. Rather than settle for the first offer you're given, you decide to shop around.

Venus is working super favorably with Jupiter on Saturday. You get a lot of information, so you can make a really good decision. You end up spending a lot less than you thought you would, putting more back in your pocket.

4. Sagittarius

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Jupiter is your ruling planet, and it works really well with Venus on November 28. You discovered how to stretch your money. By using your experience, you're able to figure out what's affordable and what isn't worth your time to pursue.

You have so many possibilities to pursue, and your curiosity helps you to see where you are best spending your time. Instead of wasting time, you find what works. A little research is productive and can be smart financially.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.