On November 27, 2026, the Moon spends one more day in the sign of Cancer, bringing the best horoscopes to five zodiac signs. It's a time focused on making memories and thinking about family, reminding you that life is mostly about love.

Friday is about cultivating the kind of life you're proud of living. With the Sun in Sagittarius, it's a great time to explore your culture. You can also explore other people's holiday customs too. Five astrology signs make life meaningful by defining the values they want to live by.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you love learning something new during Sagittarius season, and under the Cancer Moon, you want to explore things you weren't told about your family. On November 27, you take the time to learn a little bit about your culture that you didn't grow up experiencing.

Advertisement

Perhaps there are customs your family no longer practices, and you would like to revive. Maybe you have a language your grandparents spoke, but they never spoke it with you. You feel curious about your heritage. And it's easy for you to explore it. Connecting with your roots gives you an exciting chance to discover parts of your identity you haven't had a chance to embrace.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There is more than one way to have a happy home, and you are on a mission to find them. The Cancer Moon focuses on your finances, and it invites you to explore how other people live within their means. Someone may introduce you to a financial practice or a way that they provide for their family that's different than what you are used to doing.

You look at what you have, and you find new, interesting uses for it. You create habits that you'd like to incorporate into your life. You know that it's possible and all you have to do is get a handle on it.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today is about reviving all the meaningful things in your life that once felt lost. There are a lot of things that you would like to change about yourself, and when the Moon is in your sign on November 27, you decide to work on them. You remember the things you used to do as a child and wonder whether or not those hobbies would benefit you now.

You understand yourself better now that you have a lot more life experience. And you miss the joy of innocence and want to bring it back into your life. You seek wisdom, and your mind is open to receive it.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It all starts with a conversation for you during the Cancer Moon. On November 27, you would like to explore some travel ideas. Places you've always wanted to go are significant to your family, and you'd love to experience them yourself.

You want to visit places and spend time with people that you love. The Sun in Sagittarius encourages travel, and the Moon reminds you how precious life truly is. You know that having something meaningful to look forward to is good for your health. On Friday, you work hard to make that happen.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are all about doing things according to your own wants and desires, Sagittarius. There are certain parts of your life that you haven't figured out yet, but under the Cancer Moon, you want to. You think about the examples that others have set for you and how you haven't always followed them.

It's practical to start back at square one on November 27, and you decide that's a good place for you to start. Use this time to reflect on the person that you want to be and decide who you will become starting on Friday.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.