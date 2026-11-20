On Saturday, five zodiac signs have some truly beautiful horoscopes. On November 21, the Scorpio Sun trines Neptune in Aries, making people happier because they can see what makes them so special. The Sun encourages you to do what brings you joy without worrying about what others think. It's a great day for these astrological signs to enjoy the true meaning of life.

1. Scorpio

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On Saturday, you feel as though someone appreciates your personality and isn't asking you to change who you are to make them more comfortable. They've seen what makes you different from everyone else. And they've made it clear that they like it.

You've never really seen yourself in that light, and it touches your heart. They like the way that you laugh and your sense of humor. How you see the world has value to them. You've always seen these things in yourself. Getting a chance to view yourself through someone else's eyes gives a fresh take on who you are. And you like it, Scorpio!

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2. Pisces

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Neptune is helping you appreciate the little experiences that happen in life. A friendship becomes so much more meaningful for you on Saturday. You're about to go beyond the typical small talk that you really don't like. A similar experience or a vision for the future you've never discussed before comes up.

Pisces, you feel like you understand them, and the feelings are mutual. It's hard to let the conversation end because you feel like you could keep going all day. This experience teaches you to always ask people what they're thinking, because you may want to know.

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3. Cancer

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Saturday brings great news to you about a friend. Cancer, you love it when good things happen to other people. It's not hard for you to be happy for someone else when they have reached a milestone or get what they want.

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You're always looking for a good reason to celebrate. Now you have one. You feel so thankful to have such valuable people around you. Not only is your life the way you want it to be, but it seems as though others are having the same experience, and that makes you glad.

4. Gemini

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Gemini, your friendships blossom whenever Neptune is in Aries. You see all the different things that you can enjoy when you spend time with others. On Saturday, you don't need to have something planned in order to have fun. You can enjoy being around a person without doing anything special.

Anything that is entertaining can bring you real joy right now. What matters is the laughter and the bonding. Even the smallest activity makes your weekend feel amazing. You discover you're a simple person and can appreciate the little things.

5. Aquarius

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You love a very good conversation that challenges your mind, Aquarius. On Saturday, someone shares a little bit of information about themselves that catches you off guard. You thought you knew what their hobbies were and had a pretty good guess at their dreams.

You love having friends who are multifaceted with many layers. But you had no idea that there was so much more to learn, and you are thrilled to have discovered a mystery. You get to talk passionately about their interest and realize that there's something under the surface that you are super intrigued by.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.