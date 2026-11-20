On Saturday, November 21, 2026, life gets significantly easier for three zodiac signs. During Lilith direct, the friction we've been dealing with fades and we finally get to experience the payoff of all the good work we've put into ourselves over the past few months.

We've successfully broken bad habits and now it's time to move on. Let the positivity in, because the heavy lifting is behind us and life's about to get a whole lot brighter for these astrological signs. Yay.

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1. Virgo

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You've recently endured a hardship, Virgo. It wasn't easy, but it taught you something very valuable. You know now that it's up to you whether you move on or stay stressed. You thought that it was out of your control, but Lilith direct proves otherwise.

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On Saturday, you feel ready to move on. This powerful and rebellious transit points you in the direction of progress and forward momentum. This, you need. You're done standing still, and definitely don't wanna go back.

Still, you're not used to leaving behind the feelings that keep you stuck. But if that's what it takes to make everything fall into place, you're all for it. You don't want to sit in the negative aftermath of whatever you've just gone through. It's time to break free!

2. Gemini

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Well, you put yourself to the test, Gemini, and now it seems that the universe is responding to your call in some monumental ways. On Saturday, during Lilith direct, you are taking what you have right now and making something great out of it. Really, that's your speciality.

Recently, you received an extraordinary opportunity. Perhaps it went nowhere, at least, for a while. But on this day, this egg is about to crack. Something is approaching readiness. Great things are about to fall into place.

You've been patient, and now that's paying off. The big break you've had in mind for years is finally ready for you to walk into. So, you have a choice. Move forward and succeed, or stay where you are. No brainer, there! You know what to do.

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3. Capricorn

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During Lilith direct, you feel a distinct desire to get things going. You absolutely hate feeling stuck. On Saturday, you are totally ready to move on, and this transit has your back.

Whatever has kept you stuck in a rut is finally getting out of your way. It's about time! And once you can move forward, great things can fall into place. This is Day One of your big change, and you're more than ready.

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Lilith is giving you a powerful cosmic push, and if anyone can make the best of being pushed, it's you. That's because you are always open to inspiration. You're open to change and open to seriously making the best of your life. Get to it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.