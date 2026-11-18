Five zodiac signs are in for a special treat on Thursday. They have some great horoscopes as the Sun squares Mars on November 19.

Squares are rarely easy to work through when they happen between such powerful planets. We have the Sun in Scorpio squaring Mars, Scorpio's ruler of Scorpio. You have to work for everything you get under this energy but what seems impossible to these astrological signs drives them to change their lives around.

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1. Cancer

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Yay! November 19 is the day you finally get that one thing that makes everyone in your family feel happy! Trying to get everyone on the same page sometimes seems like an impossible task. You really do try your hardest, though, often at the expense of your happiness.

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Yet, on Thursday, you reach a point in the day where it seems like you figure it all out. Someone is willing to listen to you. They love your ideas and really lean in when you speak. You are both thinking the same, and it's actually a pretty cool moment. You get what you want; they get what they need. Ultimately, it's a pretty inspiring way to end the week.

2. Leo

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You love the way financial security makes you feel. That's what helps you to make the most of the Sun square Mars transit. Mars is in your sign, and you're willing to do almost anything to put yourself in a position of power, even if it means making financial sacrifices.

You find a better way to stretch your income! You're getting pretty creative with how you use what you earn. This isn't a change that's about one particular item. You're making a lifestyle adjustment you can use over and over again.

3. Virgo

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A problem gets resolved on November 19 because Sun square Mars makes you really good with your words. A topic that's been hard for you to talk about comes up, and you handle it well. You've got so much on your mind that getting your thoughts organized has felt a wee bit challenging.

On Thursday, you are all set. You can speak up about what is bothering you. You get your point across, and nothing is lost. Not the relationship or anything that you feel is valuable to keep.

4. Sagittarius

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Welp, you have asked for more patience, and it seems the universe is making plans for your life. You have to wait longer than you'd like to do on Thursday. As much as you'd like to move forward on a personal goal, you need to put it on hold (for now).

The reason why gets clear on November 19. During the Sun square Mars transit, you get what you want, but right now, it has to wait to be perfect. So, despite your desire to rush into something today, you learn to trust the process.

5. Pisces

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It's not every day you get a do-over, but your chance to get things right finally arrives on November 19. You've been paying your dues over a past mistake. It's left you feeling pretty awful about yourself lately, yet just as one error can alter your future, a good decision can improve it.

You course-correct, showing that you can do things differently. You are honest about your situation and face what's bothered you. Now, what felt like doom seems more like a simple life lesson that made you better.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.