The Moon leaves Aquarius and enters Pisces on November 17, blessing five specific zodiac signs with such good horoscopes. Pisces is super compassionate and gentle, so this is the time to be more in tune with yourself and others.

The Sun is still in Scorpio which helps you to tune into your thoughts and feelings. Tuesday is perfect for journaling or talking through problems with someone who you know is a great listener. The Moon in Pisces encourages you to take things as they come. These astrological signs are focused on connection and what makes life feel emotionally supportive.

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1. Gemini

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When the Moon enters Pisces on November 17, you find out how much what you do matters to others. You get a compliment that is very meaningful and heartfelt, confirming to you that life is more about relationships than money. You feel very satisfied that you're one of those good humans.

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You often do things for others without even thinking and not looking for praise or compliments. However, being such a giver definitely makes you an extraordinary friend. It's so nice to feel appreciated, isn't it?

2. Leo

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You sometimes reject help because you don't want to impose on other people's time. On Tuesday, you decide to change that way of thinking, and it just makes your life better. Someone offers to do you a favor. Rather than say no, you think about the benefits and accept the offer.

You get some time back for yourself. It allows you to linger a little bit longer in conversations and take a moment to appreciate what it is that you're doing. You discover that you actually enjoy having someone who is there for you. It makes you want to do the same for others on November 17.

3. Libra

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You are someone who absolutely loves a good aesthetic. You focus on your personal well-being on Tuesday. The Moon entering Pisces gives you more attention to your physical and emotional needs. For you, that sometimes means focusing on the way you look more than how you feel. You start to notice what works best for your appearance.

On November 17, you take a little bit more care of yourself in a way that actually makes you feel attractive. You don't rush out the door without looking at yourself. You don't brush aside the need to have things be a certain way. You focus completely on the little details, and it really does make a difference.

4. Capricorn

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When it comes to deep conversations, you're not someone who usually likes to probe. However, on Tuesday, you realize that most of what you're talking about involves work or what has to be done. Sometimes you have to go beyond talking about daily responsibilities, Capricorn, and today you want to really know what someone is thinking and feeling.

So when the Moon interests Pisces on November 17, you ask questions. You joke a little bit more and show that you have the time to chat. The little gestures you make demonstrate sincerity of heart that makes your relationships feel much more intimate and caring.

5. Pisces

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It takes very little for you to feel like you are appreciated. On Tuesday, you don't necessarily ask for attention or even validation for the things that you do. But once the Moon enters your sign, automatically, others seem to notice how you're always there when they need you to be.

Only this time, you are the one who's getting the attention and help. You find yourself feeling much more supported and cared about. It's a beautiful thing for you when someone reciprocates with a little kindness.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and for the last 10 years.