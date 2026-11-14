5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes When The Moon Enters Aquarius On Sunday

When the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter Aquarius, the sign that brings out your desire for independence and personal freedom, five zodiac signs get the best horoscopes. On Sunday, you're encouraged to take a chance.

You're the innovator of your life on November 15. Try things differently. If you see a shortcut that seems to make a lot of sense for your situation, this is a lucky day to try it out. Especially in relationships. These astrological signs are about to make things much more interesting (without creating more work for anyone in the process).

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1. Taurus

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Wow, Taurus, there's nothing like an Aquarius Moon to highlight what would help you out in your career. A very special, completely unexpected opportunity comes to you.

You might hear it through a conversation with a coworker. While you're scrolling on the Internet, looking for jobs, you could spot something right up your alley. It's a little different from anything else you've done, but it feels right.

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You stop holding yourself back by telling yourself you don't have the experience you need. You see that you're actually much more qualified than you originally thought. You realize that you do have choices. Plus, you can get what you want from your professional life.

2. Cancer

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The Moon in Aquarius helps you to see how to partner better in your closest relationships, but you can also tell what will work when you're hanging out with friends. On Sunday, you sense when a person you care about feels as strongly about how things have been in your relationship.

If you've had doubts about whether or not they cared, you're starting to lose them. You realize how you've held back a bit under the circumstances and not shared your feelings. You decide to give reassurance during those moments when you want them.

On November 15, you embrace the notion that caring is not just a one-sided experience. You have to give to get.

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3. Libra

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You're so ready to enjoy the little things that life has to offer, Libra. When the Moon enters Aquarius, it's your happiest time of the month. You feel lighter and more like you can appreciate every moment. There doesn't need to be any expectations at all. You just want to have fun and cherish what's happening right now.

An activity you've been putting off finally comes back around for you again. You make a decision to take advantage of it. Happiness is more than just an experience. It's about taking things as they go. On November 15, that spontaneous side of you returns.

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4. Sagittarius

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You've been going back and forth on a particular idea, and it's honestly been exhausting. Sunday's Moon in Aquarius prompts this desire to just do something and see what happens next. If it doesn't work out, you can fix the problem, but you can't stay stuck in a rut.

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You embark on a change that you know moves your life forward. You stop making assumptions and use your life as a way to test out what you feel and how things will work. You make November 15 a starting point for self-improvement. The options you didn't see clearly before become much easier to explore.

5. Aquarius

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You are so happy with the direction your life is taking, and the Moon entering your sign on November 15 is a sign that you're on the right path. You have made quite a few significant changes this month, and actually over the course of the entire year.

Pluto in your sign has made it hard not to change things that aren't working. Like it or not, you've had to. You're so proud of the person you are now, but more so of who you're turning out to be. You are braver and know yourself better.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.