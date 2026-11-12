5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes When Mercury Stations Direct In Scorpio On Friday

No more lamenting Mercury retrograde, folks. Five zodiac signs are having the very best horoscopes when the planet of thinking and communication turns direct on November 13. Mercury direct means fewer communication glitches and better relationships overall. In Scorpio, Mercury direct is associated with generosity. Good conversations help close friendships get stronger for these astrological signs on Friday.

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1. Aries

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You can finally put away that chip on your shoulder that tells you the only way to succeed is to go it alone. On November 13, Mercury brings clarity to your relationships. You don't have to carry the full weight of the world on your shoulders once Mercury stations direct in Scorpio.

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Imposter syndrome is much easier for you to recognize and dismiss, especially when you have to ask for help from someone you worry will judge you for not knowing an answer. The best thing to do on Friday is to embrace collaborative partnerships. It's definitely different from being the one-person-lead in your life. But, you know what, you're gonna like it once you try it out.

2. Gemini

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Good news for you, Gemini! You're finally able to get back in the driver's seat of your life on Friday. Since you're ruled by Mercury, you're starting to feel a sense of emotional relief now that this planet is direct. You've been thinking and overthinking a lot these last few weeks. You haven't wanted to take action in one particular area of your life.

But on November 13, you get your motivation back. Today's ideal is reclaiming your confidence by doing things that stimulate your mind, like starting a new routine and recommitting to a health habit. This is also an excellent day for scheduling appointments that have to be done before the end of the year.

3. Cancer

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Your love life is set to improve, Cancer. Now that Mercury stations direct in Scorpio on November 13, love finally feels less like a mystery to you. This Friday, any mixed signals are easier to read when you are talking to a partner or someone you want to know better.

You still want to be careful about sharing how you feel because trust still needs to be earned. Yet, this time around, when you get that feeling of reluctance to call someone back, you don't question why. You listen to your intuition and trust yourself.

4. Capricorn

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You feel so much more confident, Capricorn. On November 13, you can finally dig in your heels and feel secure in who you are. You no longer feel the need to keep your true self hidden from others. Instead, you're comfortable with being truthful, even if it means having a heated discussion where you must stand up for yourself.

On Friday, lock into whatever project you need and want to focus on right now. Mercury direct in Scorpio helps you laser in on what matters most to you. You take the lead and think for yourself. You prefer to be strong and independent, without any desire to play it small.

5. Libra

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Libra, when Mercury stations direct in Scorpio on November 13, you realize all the ways you've short-changed yourself. You finally see your value in a way that you hadn't before. Being timid no longer feels like humility to you.

Instead, you discover a balance between saying what you feel and giving others second chances when mistakes are made. You're not trying to close anyone out of your life on Friday. You are setting better boundaries around your time so that when you are with someone, the interaction has value for both of you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.