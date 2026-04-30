5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, May 1

Five zodiac signs are having the very best horoscopes on May 1, 2026. Mercury enters a powerful conversation with Chiron, the Wounded Healer, on Friday while both planets are in Aries.

When any planet is in Aries, it's like a new era begins. Mercury in Aries is impulsive, which is actually one of the best things about today's horoscope. You don't linger on any decision you need to make as Mercury ditches energy-wasting activities, especially ones that have to do with being negative. Because Chiron is in the later degrees of Aries and it deals with healing, you're ready to break free from the past. Finally!

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1. Taurus

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Taurus, when Mercury is in Aries, it creates tension between you and the enemies you didn't know were there. On Friday, you figure it out, though, when the communication planet speaks to Chiron the Healer. Chiron reminds you where you've been hurt in the past. You push through now and step beyond what happened. It's not that the painful memories are gone, you just care so much less than you did before.

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You're over it and you want to move forward. Because of that you leap ahead much further than you thought you could. It's amazing, but surprising to you as well. Something in your thinking switched. Whatever changed inside of you, it's fantastic and it leads to one of the best horoscopes you've had in quite some time. Enjoy!

2. Cancer

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On Friday, the best thing that happens in your horoscope involves your job. You are seen in a new light by a person who once seemed difficult to work with. Their rejection hurt your heart, and you had no idea how to approach the problem. You don't have to do anything now though. Instead, this situation changes all on its own, and things get better so fast.

You just need to be yourself, Cancer, and you've tried the alternative. Changing to be liked made you feel like a fake. Since the problem wasn't caused by you, you can't figure out how to solve it, so you need to let the universe intervene. The release is beautiful, and the May 1 ends, leaving you feeling your best.

3. Aries

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So much has happened in your sign this year, Aries. Yet, it's not until Mercury meets with Chiron that you stop playing small. On May 1, you decide to take your own advice (which you often consider to be some of the best around). You invest your time and energy into the one thing you hope to accomplish by the end of the day.

The speed of Mercury in your sign has you thinking in overdrive. You don't have time to waste, and you don't like feeling stuck in a rut. You take what you've learned and use your knowledge to help others. Using your life productively is the least you can do.

4. Gemini

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You're ruled by Mercury, and you are very compatible with Aries energy. You realize that there's something that needs to be resolved in the life of someone you care about. On Friday, you want to be that friend who shoulders the weight and walks beside others. There's no act more pure to you, Gemini, than to be someone's best friend during a time of need.

You remember what it was like to feel alone, and you never want to leave a person in that state if you know they need a companion. You extend your human side full of compassion and kindness, and the day ends with you feeling blessed.

5. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you are big on freedom, but on May 1, when Mercury is in Aries, it makes you long for community. You need to feel safe and secure. There are things that need to change, and nothing brings this to clarity like Chiron. Chiron reminds you of what hurt you before and the benefit of working through problems.

The best thing to do today is to be honest. You don't want to pretend that you're emotionless; you have feelings like everyone else. Yet, today's horoscope brings you to this place where you own up to the fact that you need people, too. You allow yourself the freedom to figure out what you want.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.