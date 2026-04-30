Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 1, 2026

On May 1, 2026, deep love is arriving for three zodiac signs. It's nice to see love as something that is still possible, and on Friday we are able to accept it, without desperation or expectations.

Venus aligns with Saturn today, and this amazing transit helps us make sense of our lives and how love fits into the picture. No amount of this, that, or the other thing gets in the way. When love is real, it makes itself known. These astrological signs are very likely to find the love of their lives on this first day of the month. Whether it's a new or existing person, you will know they are meant for you.

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1. Aries

Design: Your Tango

You've been going through so much lately, but there was a reason for it all. You feel like something within you has been refined. You've seen what you can take and what you refuse to go along with, and in a way, it's made you a more evolved person.

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When Venus aligns with Saturn on Friday, you find that you can only allow the best into your life. You have no room in your heart for that which can hurt you. This is how you pave the way for deep love to enter the picture.

This day brings you an honest person whom you can trust. You have grown as a person, and this new love interest meets you where you are. In fact, this is someone you will eventually say, "I love you," to.

2. Libra

Design: Your Tango

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You may have sworn to yourself that never again would you let yourself fall in love, but the truth is that you've grown and changed. You're smarter now, Libra, and you know what you want in a partner. You also know what won't fly when it comes to being in a relationship.

Now, you're willing to stick with your set of rules. You're just true to yourself. Nobody can sway you or make you forget what you deserve. This is how, when Venus aligns with Saturn on Friday, deep love finds a way to you. The universe understands what you want and how true to your standards you really are. In this way, you attract the perfect mate. All is definitely well in your world.

3. Capricorn

Design: Your Tango

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You've made enough mistakes in love to know exactly what you can no longer take, and you have set some serious boundaries in place. You aren't asking for too much, either, Capricorn. You just want respect and someone who treats you right consistently.

For a while, you watched yourself become a little colder than you really wanted to be. Now, you're ready to split the difference when it comes to love. You're open, but not open to just anyone.

In this way, deep love finds you where you are, as you are. On Friday, when Venus aligns with Saturn, you see that it's OK to let yourself move towards this person that you have been avoiding because of how much you feel for them. You don't have to keep your heart locked away forever. This could be the beginning of something amazing and beautiful.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.