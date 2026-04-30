4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday, May 1

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on May 1, 2026. On Friday, Mercury meets Chiron in Aries, making it possible to turn your ideas into positive results.

Mercury in Aries brings you quick thoughts that make it possible to leap into action, but you actually have to do something about them for this portal to work. When Mercury connects with Chiron, old regrets and maybe even some guilt might surface, and you might catch yourself thinking about missed opportunities that you wish you could get back. You take all that energy and apply to the future today and you never know, you might see some of that resurface.

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1. Leo

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Leo, you attract abundance and luck by how you think. On May 1, when Mercury joins Chiron in Aries, your mindset totally changes and takes negative thoughts and tosses them aside. You realize your negative thoughts and anxiety have been causing you some self-sabotage and decide to just stop.

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You have paid a hefty price for thinking a certain way and now you decide to focus on just action. Chiron reminds you that hurt can linger much longer than you realize. Mercury empowers you to find new ways to assure yourself that the past will not happen. Becoming unstuck is like stumbling on a pot of gold because you aren't blocking achievement today. Instead, you step out of your own way and start getting exactly what you want. As you should!

2. Sagittarius

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On May 1, you learn to truly use your unmatched creativity to get what you want while Mercury works closely with Chiron in Aries. You've neglected your self-expression in the past, but you've learned that it's not worth ignoring. When an idea arrives, you explore it and just simply assume it will be happen.

There are so many things you want to try, and today is as good a day as any to do so. Mercury reminds you of all the inventive things you wanted to do that make your life feel abundant. Chiron shows you through focusing on being actually playful you spark the right energy, leading to luck. Have fun today, boo!

3. Capricorn

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Your home and family life come under evaluation when Mercury is in Aries. On May 1, when communication meets wounds from the past, you decide that it's time to talk about what happened. The good news is that today becomes the first step toward incredible healing.

Capiricorn, sadness hurts your chances of building the world you've always wanted to enjoy. You stop thinking that happiness is impossible for you. You decide to keep trying no matter what. Today, abundance is about living your life to the fullest.

4. Aquarius

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On May 1, you make a decision: to open your heart as much as you do your mind. When Mercury meets Chiron in Aries, it reveals all the pent-up frustration you've carried for too long. Silence is a killer when it stops you from speaking about your dreams. There are few worse fates than to sabotage your luck out of fear.

Today, you decide to start small and speak what you want aloud. Initially, you feel raw inside, and vulnerability grips you. Yet, that soon fades, and what's left is this hope and optimism that's borderline abundant. You are turning into a brave person who creates their own luck.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.